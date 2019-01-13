Gordon Lightfoot ushered in a hybrid Folk/Country sound that eventually came to be his signature sound. His expressive poetic lyrics heightened the crafted melodies that made up the songs of his legacy. This collection brings them together in newly remastered sound.
Beginning in the '60s and pushing through with single after single in the '70s, Gordon Lightfoot delivered a wealth of classic hits. Many of those songs are enduring and mesmerizing. The epic single, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” can still be heard on classic stations as well as songs like “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Sundown”, “Summertime Dream”, and others. Even after his hits-laden years slowed down, Gordon Lightfoot delivered excellent albums filled with value; albums like A Painter Passing Through (1998).
On March 1, the fine folks at Real Gone Music will release a 2CD compilation set of Gordon Lightfoot singles highlighting the A and B sides of his most fruitful Warner Brothers and Reprise-era hits. All of the songs here have been newly remastered for this collection, which is to be known as The Complete Singles 1970-1980. This period delivered his most memorable songs. That represents 34 songs in total (see track-list below).
The Complete Singles 1970-1980 will be released on 2CD and DD.
The Complete Singles: 1970-1980 " Gordon Lightfoot
CD1
01. Me and Bobby McGee
02. The Pony Man
03. If You Could Read My Mind
04. Poor Little Allison
05. Talking in Your Sleep
06. Nous Vivons Ensemble
07. Summer Side of Life
08. Love & Maple Syrup
09. Beautiful
10. Don Quixote
11. That Same Old Obsession
12. You Are What I Am
13. Can't Depend on Love
14. It's Worth Believin'
15. Sundown
16. Too Late for Prayin'
17. Carefree Highway
18. Seven Island Suite
CD2
01. Rainy Day People
02. Cherokee Bend
03. The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
04. The House You Live In
05. Race Among the Ruins
06. Protocol
07. The Circle Is Small (I Can See It in
Your Eyes)
08. Sweet Guinevere
09. Daylight Katy
10. Hangdog Hotel Room
11. Dreamland
12. Songs the Minstrel Sang
13. Dream Street Rose
14. Make Way for the Lady
15. If You Need Me
16. Mister Rock of Ages