NORMAL-Nineteen members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados recently competed in Normal. The athletes competed against power tumblers from other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline. Overall, the team received six first place trophies, nine second place, and 11 third place awards.
The Tornados will host their annual Christmas Classic competitive meet at the Canton YMCA today and Sunday (Dec. 8 and 9).
Normal meet results:
TUMBLING (FLOOR)
Sub-Beginner:
Second place: Kenzie MacVean
Third place: Piper Teresi
Fourth place: Ainsley Porter
Beginner
First place: Cadence Larkin
Tenth place: Penny Black
Sub-Novice
Third place: Kaelyn MacVean
Sixth place: Makayla Teresi
Seventh place: Olivia Duncan
Intermediate
Fifth place: Mollie Cornell, Claire Hanlin
Sub-Advanced
Sixth place: Hannah Uryasz
Advanced
Second place: Kirsten Shawgo
DOUBLE-MINI
Beginner
Second place: Kenzie MacVean
Third place: Cassidy Carr, Ainsley Porter
Fifth place: Piper Teresi
Sixth place: Penny Black
Seventh place: Kaylynn Carr, Eva Knollman
Novice
First place: Claire Hanlin
Second place: Mollie Cornell, Kaelyn MacVean, Makayla Teresi
Third place: Olivia Duncan, John Young
Fourth place: Alina Mowen
Seventh place: Cadence Larkin
Intermediate
First place: Caden Mowen
Fourth place: Hannah Uryasz
Advanced
Second place: Avery Mowen
Third place: Kirsten Shawgo
TRAMPOLINE
Beginner
First place: Kaylynn Carr
Third place: Ainsley Porter
Fourth place: Eva Knollman
Fifth place: Kenzie MacVean
Sixth place: Penny Black
Eighth place: Piper Teresi
Novice
First place: John Young
Third place: Makayla Teresi, Kaelyn MacVean
Fourth place: Cassidy Carr
Seventh place: Cadence Larkin
Eighth place: Olivia Duncan
Intermediate
Second place: Mollie Cornell
Third place: Caden Mowen
Fourth place: Claire Hanlin
Fifth place: Alina Mowen, Hannah Uryasz
Advanced
First place: Avery Mowen
Second place: Kirsten Shawn