On Dec. 16 at 6:22 p.m., the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a two vehicle head on collision on US 136 Highway west of Ayrshire Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Erik L. Pratt, 44, of Canton was operating a 2008 Ford passenger car traveling eastbound. Pratt’s vehicle had one front seat passenger, Tina M. Bishop, 47, of Havana.

Pratt’s vehicle traveled into the westbound lane and struck head on a 2005 Chrysler van that was traveling westbound. The driver of the van was identified as Timothy M. Smith, 51, of Lewistown.

Smith’s vehicle contained a total of eight occupants, including five juveniles. The front seat passenger in the Smith vehicle was Alice G. Jones, 83 of Macomb, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines.

The juveniles were all transported to McDonough District Hospital, where four were released. Smith along with passengers Alice A. Smith, 44 of Lewistown and a four-year-old male were transported to OSF in Peoria. Pratt was transported to Mason District Hospital in Havana, and Bishop was transported to OSF in Peoria.

The highway was shutdown while a crash reconstructionist conducted the investigation.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by Table Grove Fire and Rescue, Ipava Fire Department, Fulton County EMA, Lifeguard Ambulance from Macomb, OSF Lifeflight and the Illinois State Police.