Canton Elks Lodge 626 is once again proud to support First Baptist Church Buddy Bag Program, a program that provides school children with food to take home over the weekend. Exalted Ruler Terry Haynes presents Julie and Tony Henderson a $1000 donation from the Elks National Foundation Anniversary Grant. The Anniversary Grant was made possible during the two year celebration of the Elks 150 years as a premier charitable organization.