Thomas Richard Sullivan, 86, passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, from natural causes. Tom was born at home in Canton May 31, 1932, to Thomas Edwin and Wilda Marie (Threw) Sullivan. Since the house had been converted from a barn, he delighted in joking that he had been born in a barn.



Tom graduated from Canton High School in 1950. While growing up he often worked for his dad at the City Garage. He attended the University of Illinois, where he met and married Nancy Ann Mickalonis Jan. 31, 1955. As an Army Lt. he was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, where Nancy and Tom lived. Following his military service, they moved to Champagne to complete his undergraduate degree and attend law school. Tom graduated Phi Beta Kappa and completed his Doctor of Jurisprudence at the University of Illinois.



After graduating law school, he and Nancy moved to Mankato, Minnesota, to practice law and start a family. Two daughters followed, Sheila and then Sheri. The family vacationed every summer, sometimes in a motor home seeing many National Parks in the U.S. and Canada. They did lots of hiking in the Rockies and attended many naturalist programs. The family also enjoyed fabulous trips to Ireland to kiss the Blarney stone and to the Hawaiian Islands.



Tom continued his education and become a certified financial planner. He loved the Minnesota lakes and built a lake home near Aitkin, Minnesota. After retirement, he enjoyed working on the cabin, and boating around the lake.



Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Sullivan; daughters Sheila Sullivan and Sheri (Dan) Girolamo; and granddaughter Jaclyn Daub.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. and Wilda Sullivan.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Northview – North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Dr., North Mankato, Minnesota.