July 14, 1950 – December 18, 2018

Judith “Judy” (Jackson) Swick, 68, of Decatur, Illinois, and formerly of Jasper County, Illinois, passed away at 5:05 p.m., Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at her home following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon), Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Mike Knepper officiating. Burial will be in the Chapel Cemetery near Falmouth, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours before the service. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Judith affectionately known as “Judy” was born on July 14, 1950, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Donald E. Jackson and Lora L. (Camp) Jackson. She graduated from Newton Community High School in 1968, and later that year moved to Decatur and accepted a position as Secretary at Decatur House.

Judy married Russell “Russ” Swick on June 29, 1969. She was a loving family woman, mother, and grandmother.

Judy worked until her retirement from Hickory Point Bank in 2006, with 15 years of service. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, time with family, and spending as much time as possible with her two adoring granddaughters.

Judy is survived by her husband, Russell Swick, of Decatur; her son, Timothy (Kristin) Swick, of Indianapolis, Indiana; her two granddaughters, Charlotte & Madeline Swick, of Indianapolis, Indiana; her mother-in-law, Joyce (Bonannen) Swick, brothers-and-sisters-in-law Ronald (Rebecca) Swick, Donald (Marilyn) Swick and Roger (Patti) Swick, all of Newton; and Beth (Tim) Biggs of Ballwin, Missouri; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Her family and friends will always remember her as a loyal, caring, loving, and thoughtful person.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents Don and Lora (Camp) Jackson and her brother Thomas Jackson.