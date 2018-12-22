Down by 14 at the end of the third quarter the North Fulton Wildcats battled back in the final quarter but still came up a little short, losing to the Beardstown Tigers 61-57.

Coach Jay Brenner and his Wildcat team now drop to 4-6 on the season. Beardstown won its fourth straight game in improving to 8-3.



The non-conference contest was originally scheduled for November 27, but was postponed due to weather and road conditions.



Early on in this game it appeared that Beardstown might run away with this one.



After a three by GJ McWilliams and three consecutive baskets by Pascal Guilavogui the Tigers had the commanding 16-5 lead with just under three minutes to play in the opening quarter.



The final 2:53 of the quarter belonged to the Wildcats however as they fought back into the ballgame. Jacob Schleich picked up a free throw and then hit a basket after a rebound to cut the lead at 16-8. Tucker Watters hit a bucket late and with less than 10 seconds left in the quarter Nick Gilpin sank two free throws to pull the Wildcats to within three, 16-13 at the end of the first.



In the second quarter North Fulton pulled to within one, 18-17, after a basket by Zach Jurgensen. The Wildcats finally grabbed a quick lead, 19-18, after a put-back on an offensive rebound by Colton Thurman.



From there the game battled back and forth.



Avery Quigley’s basket gave Beardstown the 23-20 lead. Schleich responded for North Fulton with two consecutive baskets, giving his Wildcat team the 24-23 lead with 4:26 remaining before half. The lead for North Fulton soon jumped to four, 27-23, after a three by Gilpin.



Late in the quarter after Thurman put the Wildcats up 31-29, Jahdiel Rodriguez knotted the ball game for the Tigers, 31-31 at the half.



The third quarter proved to be the most difficult for the Wildcats and it appeared that the game might slip away.



North Fulton managed only 11 shots in the quarter, hitting on only two of those. Schleich picked up the two baskets, one of those a three, with Thurman getting the only other point with a free throw. Heading to the fourth quarter, North Fulton now found itself down 51-37.



A combination of events led to the momentum swing in the Wildcats favor in the final quarter.



Beardstown turned in an awful shooting performance, in part from a pesky Wildcat defense. And along with two technicals by the visitors (Schleich picking up 4 of 4 from the line), North Fulton got itself back into the game.



Schleich and Thurman traded two baskets each for the Wildcats making it 54-47 with 3:20 remaining. Meanwhile the Beardstown shooting was stone cold, hitting on just 3-of-16 shots in the quarter.



With 2:20 remaining, Thurman hits a basket in the paint to pull the Wildcats to with one, 54-53. Another missed field goal attempt by Beardstown allows Schleich to come down and hit the shot, giving his Wildcat team the 55-54 lead with just under two minutes to play in the game.



The lead was short-lived after Ryan Orr put his Tiger team back up 56-55. A turnover by North Fulton gave Guilavogui the three-point opportunity which he drains, giving the Tigers the 59-55 lead with 1:01 left in the game.



Gilpin gets a late bucket for the Wildcats, but it would not be enough, and the Wildcats would fall 61-57.



North Fulton was led in scoring by Schleich who had 25. Thurman followed with 18, Gilpin 7, Jurgensen 5 and Tucker Waters with 2.



North Fulton also lost the JV contest to Beardstown by a 54-26 score.



Cody Demler lead his Wildcat team with 8 points. Dylan Harr and Trevor Goforth each had 7, with Griffen Brooks and Sam Howard adding two points each.