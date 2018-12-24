CARTHAGE – Playing in its final game before Christmas, the Farmington Lady Farmers dropped a 67-30 Prairieland Conference crossover contest to host Illini West Saturday evening.

Illini West (11-3) jumped out to a 16-6 lead following the initial eight minutes and doubled its advantage to 39-19 at halftime.



The Chargers would continue to control the contest, outscoring the Lady Farmers 18-5 in the third quarter to build a 57-24 advantage heading into the final period.



Macie Sprague topped Farmington (7-8) with seven points. Sarah Wherley and Emma Vallas added six points each, while Emily Cash and Bre Richards chipped in five points each. Ali Murphy rounded out the Farmington scoring with one point.



Kailee Artman paced Illini West with 20 points, 13 in the opening half. Karli Artman added 15 points, 10 in the first half, while Megan Harrell also finished in double figures for the Chargers with 10 points.



The Lady Farmers return to action on Saturday, January 5 when they host Tremont at 11 a.m.

Illini West heads to Beardstown Wednesday to begin play in the Lady Tiger Classic. The Chargers are the No. 4 seed in the 24-team event and will face either Havana or Macomb in a 2 p.m. contest.