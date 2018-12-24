CANTON – 'Tis the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments.

And for two Fulton County boys teams, that means hitting the road in opposite directions for hoop action.



AT PRINCEVILLE



In the 91st edition of this event, North Fulton enters the eight-team affair as the No. 6 seed.

After winning just one game a year ago, the Wildcats are much improved, bringing a 4-6 record into tournament play in 2018. However, North Fulton dropped its final three contests before the break, its last game coming Thursday when it lost to Beardstown 61-57.



Two of North Fulton's losses have come to Farmington (10-1) and one to Lewistown (11-1).



The Wildcats have defeated South Fulton, Havana, Illini West and West Prairie.



North Fulton will face host Princeville, the No. 2 seed, in the final game on Wednesday at 8 p.m.



Elmwood is the tournament's top seed, Brimfield No. 3 and Galva No. 4.



One common opponent for North Fulton and Princeville is Illini Bluffs. The Wildcats lost to the Tigers 66-52 back on December 4 at Spoon River Valley H.S. Princeville beat IB 68-57 in overtime at home on December 7.



DePue, the two-time defending champion, is the No. 5 seed this time around. Ridgewood is seeded seventh and Henry-Senachwine eighth.



Elmwood (7-2) and Princeville (8-4) met back on December 8 at Elmwood with the host Trojans winning 44-37.



Consolation and championship semifinals are scheduled for Thursday with the finals to be played Friday. Each team will play three games.



AT WILLIAMSVILLE



South Fulton makes the trip southeast to Sangamon County to participate in this 16-team event.



The Rebels enter tournament play with a 2-8 record with their wins coming at Havana in the season opener and against Illini West in their home opener.



South Fulton is seeded No. 15, ahead of only Havana. The Rebels have averaged just 32.8 points per game thus far.



South Fulton will face host Williamsville (8-0) in the 6 p.m. contest Wednesday evening. The Rebels will then face either No. 7 seed Prairie Central or No. 10 Beardstown in Thursday's second round.



Petersburg PORTA/A-C Central is the top seed, followed by Williamsville, Roanoke-Benson and Peoria Quest.



Eight games are scheduled each of the initial three days of the tournament (Wednesday-Friday) with all 16 teams seeing action. Saturday will feature games to decide the consolation title, fifth place, third place and championship.