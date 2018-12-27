The foam will be flying as Pontiac Parks and Recreation and Three Roses Bed and Breakfast host the community’s first Nerf War event, on Jan. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Throughout the evening, children ages 5 to 14 and their parents can bring Nerf guns from home and participate in large-scale Nerf wars, which will be split into three different age groups, in the Pontiac Rec Center gym. Afterward, children can also enjoy a little bit of swim time during a pool party.

“We know a lot of children received Nerf guns for Christmas, we just want to provide a way for them to use them and potentially make new friends with similar interests,” Recreation Supervisor Mitchell Fransen said.

“We hope it will be a nice change from shooting at targets or siblings at home. We are also allowing and encourage adults to participate. So, if a parent wants to come and use this as a bonding activity, that would be great, too.”

Tricia Martinez, owner of Three Roses Bed and Breakfast, got the idea to organize a Nerf war during a recent mother-daughter sleepover held at the bed and breakfast.

“One of the mothers is a military wife,” Martinez said. “She was telling me about something similar that military dads would do with their kids after coming back from being overseas. She suggested the idea might be good in town. After I started thinking about it, I thought it could be a great way to involve different members of the community. So, I reached out to Taylor and I told about my idea. I said, ‘will you host a Nerf war for fathers and sons sometime during Christmas break?’”

Taylor Baxter, director of Parks and Recreation, liked the idea.

“We jumped on board,” he said. “We’re always trying to find things that are new and exciting to try out with the community. With the level of activity involved and the fact that we’ve got the space to host it, we thought this event would be right up our alley.”

The cost to attend is $15 for a single child or $25 for two competitors. In addition to the participation fee, children are encouraged to bring their swimwear, eye protection and a Nerf gun. The Rec Center is going to supply the ammunition, Nerf’s standard “Elite” darts. The goal is to have around 50 children participate.

“We’re planning to have three different ‘battlefields’ using our court space in the gym,” Fransen said. “The wars will be open, meaning everybody within the battlefield starts at the same time. How much we can do really depends on how many children sign up to participate, but we will have a tournament to see who is the best. At this point, we are really focused on raising participation numbers. It’s taking place two days before the children to go back to school, so if parents are feeling like they need to get their kids out of the house, this might be a good option.”

For more information, or to sign up, visit the Rec Center at 900 N. Elm St., or call 815-844-6818.