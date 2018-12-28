MACOMB — West Central Illinois Arts Center is raising funds to help with its application to the City of Macomb façade improvement grant to restore the WCI Arts Center façade.

According to arts center Executive Director Nancy Crossman, the WCI Arts Center is raising funds to help the art center to be able to apply for the City of Macomb façade improvement grant. Crossman said that the façade improvement grant is a two-thirds matching grant that would match up to $20,000.

“It doesn’t mean that we will get $20,000,” Crossman said. “There are other people applying for these grants, but whatever we put up, say we raise $10,000 and let’s say they would give us this $20,000 when we apply for the grant, that would give us $30,000 to work with to improve the façade of the building.”

Crossman planned on using the façade improvement grant to improve the first floor of the art center to make the windows and doors more energy efficient. Crossman said the windows currently on the first floor are single pane windows which are not energy efficient. Crossman said the windows would be safer as well.

“We've been lucky that these (windows) haven’t broken, but they break more easily than the double panes,” Crossman said.

New windows could provide another incidental benefit, she said.

“We also hope that we can get the windows that would have some sort of UV protection, which means that the light that comes in through them won’t be the kind of light that is damaging to artwork on the walls, so we wouldn’t have them curtained as much.”

The arts center can also apply for a second façade grant to replace the second and third story windows with more energy efficient ones and to restore the historical signage on the building that includes The Wynn Dry Goods Co. painted sign and the Woolworth signs over the front doors.

“We have had someone offer to restore (the Woolworth signs) because it lost some of that paint and we have had someone offer to do that by hand,” Crossman said.

Crossman said that the Woolworth sign restoration would not be a part of the façade improvement grant application but rather would be a donation to the art center. The Wynn Dry Goods Co. painted “ghost” sign would remain on the art center façade due to the fact that both the community and the art center loved the sign.

“It’s unusual first of all to have one in that good of shape and secondly you have one in front of the building,” Crossman said. “It’s unusual to have a ghost sign on the front of the building, especially one that is large, so I think historically we would want to preserve that.”

In addition to the first story windows, Crossman plans on using the façade improvement grant to make the doors more energy efficient and to provide signage for the art center that would either say, “WCI Art Center” or “West Central Illinois Arts Center” to let patrons know that they are at the art center.

“If we can raise $10,000, even if the city does not have $20,000 to give us, they could only give us $10,000, we still have raised $10,000 and that would give us $20,000 that we could put towards this project,” Crossman said. “We might need to raise more after that, but that is the goal right now.”

Interested patrons can donate for the façade improvement project through PayPal on the WCI Arts Center website at www.wciarts.org.



