Illinois

Cows, Chicago, and The Bears are some of the great things in Illinois, but there are so much more. For myself, apple trees, and recipes are two of my favorite things. My grandma’s apple pie is delicious. The apples for the pie come from the trees in my yard. In the fall, I like to help mom pick apples. The recipe has been in my family ever since my grandma was young. She learned it when she was a kid. My grandma makes apple pie with my sister and my mom. I hope I learn how to make apple pies when I get older.



Another reason I like living in Illinois is that there are many farms. I live by a lot of farmers. I really like animals. I love goats and chickens the best. I like the corn and bean fields. Harvesting helps farmers to get food and store it for the winter. What I really like is eating corn on a cob.

Rural Illinois has a lot of land. The houses are not that close together. Everyone has their own space. That makes me happy because I can run around and have fun. I can play baseball without worrying about breaking someone’s window.



We plant pumpkins in the country, but the cities don’t have enough room. In rural Illinois you can have flower beds. We have a lot of trees where I live and in the cities there are not a lot of trees. These are all parts of Illinois that I like.