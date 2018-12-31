On day two of the Williamsville Holiday Invitational, South Fulton slipped to 0-2 in tournament play, falling to Beardstown 67 - 30.

On day two of the Williamsville Holiday Invitational, South Fulton slipped to 0-2 in tournament play, falling to Beardstown 67 - 30.



The win improved the Tigers to 10-5 on the season, while the Rebels dropped to 2-10 overall.



South Fulton stayed close with the Tigers early on, trailing 21-16 at the 6:45 mark in the second quarter.



All five Rebel starters made their way into the scorebook at that point led by Cole Lannery, Taylor Hammond and Triton Hickle, who combined for 7 field goals.



With five minutes left to go in the half, Beardstown went on a 19-2 run, extending its lead 40-18 at the intermission.



In that run, the Tigers knocked down four shots from behind the 3-point line.



The eventual winners put the game away in the third period, outscoring the Rebels 21-9.



Hammond topped South Fulton with seven points. Lannery, Hickle and Quinton Pilger added five apiece. Dallas Malott and Andrew Butcher chipped in three each, while Kaden Swift scored two for the Rebels.



Pascal Guilavogui led the Tigers with a game-high 19.