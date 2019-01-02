The season of giving started early for three members of St. John Paul’s Parish this year.

In mid-November, Vicky Lappin and Mary and Mark Ebert embarked on a mission trip alongside Father Johndamaseni (John) Zilimu and Jane Walsh, cofounder of the Children of Hope and Faith Foundation, which helped sponsor the trip.

For Father John, the mission was a return to his home village, Nyakatuntu, and the missionaries were welcomed into his home throughout their stay.

Their time there was not spent relaxing. The first trip for Lappin, and the second to Tanzania for the Eberts, the group was kept quite busy.

In just over two weeks, the group visited 12 different schools, where they were able to provide supplies and donations to supplement what the schools were able to provide. They also visited an orphanage and local hospitals and dispensaries (where they donated supplies), and conducted two vision clinics to help bring glasses and sunglasses to people who otherwise wouldn’t have had access to them.

Of all the schools they visited, the Saint John Paul II Primary School, the Kewanee parish’s sister parish in Nyakatuntu, was a sight the Eberts had waited a year to behold.

During their mission trip last year, the Eberts were able to see the start of the school as it began construction.

As the region is mountainous, it is difficult to travel from village to village and the schools therefore often act as boarding schools and provide housing to students to eliminate the difficulty of travel, and so construction can take extra time.

But they’ve found a solution for that. Rather than holding up the education of local children, the school is built one classroom at a time. This year, the very first kindergarten class was able to attend Saint John Paul II Primary school, a year ahead of schedule. Next year, they will move into a second classroom for a second year of kindergarten, which is currently being used as their dormitory, as a new class enters the school.

While the Eberts were focused on Saint John Paul II Primary School, Lappin was also excited to see Saint Bonaventure Primary School, where her sponsored child, Maria, an orphan from Angel Home Orphanage, attends. While there not only was she able to see Maria, but the group was also able to see for the first time the swing set that was made possible by the fundraising efforts of the kindergarten class at Visitation Catholic School.

School sponsorships weren’t their sole source of enthusiasm, however. All of them agreed that the vision clinics had a profound impact. Using I-Tec I-SEE Vision Kits, the missionaries brought along 200 glasses that they were able to fit to people who would otherwise have no access to them. They were able to give back to people who had lost all hope of doing things they’d once loved. And they were able to leave behind additional glasses for local healthcare workers, including Father John’s sister-in-law Patricia Zilimu, who trained alongside them to provide to individuals who didn’t make it to the clinic. Next year, Father John, who makes regular visits home, will bring along another kit to distribute glasses to a second village.

Each trip seems to provide everyone with a slightly different perspective on their life. Their small group helped people to see, delivered medical supplies, and helped to turn a room with desk in it into a classroom decorated by learning materials. And while their impact was obvious, so was the work ethic and ability of the Tanzanian people. All of them were quick to point out that their help was purely supplemental. But with that said, Lappin’s advice to anyone considering embarking on a mission trip was a quick and excited “Do it!” Advice they all quickly echoed.



