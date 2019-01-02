U.S. Navy National Gaurdsman Javed Williams was one of eight U.S. military service personnel who were pallbearers charged with carrying the late former President George H.W. Bush’s casket into the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Williams is the husband of Kewanee native Desiree (Howell) Williams.

Javed Williams is currently a service member for the U.S. Navy Body Bearers. This unit of military personnel are tasked with carrying the caskets of navy women, men, their families, heads of state, senior statesmen and former presidents.

“My job is a pallbearer. I give honor [to those who have passed and their loved ones],” said Williams in reference to his occupational duties, “We [the pallbearers] show tribute”.

The job of a pallbearer is no simple task. According to Times Caribbean, caskets can weigh on average from as light as 400 pounds to as heavy as 800 pounds. In order to build up stamina and endurance for bearing the casket from the hearse, up the Capitol steps, and into the rotunda of the Capitol building with one arm for each pallbearer to use, the U.S. Navy Body Bearers trained underground in a parking garage where they practiced carrying a variety of caksets and endured several workout sessions. During the ceremony, Williams mentioned that he had only a few thoughts circulating in his head with the primary one being, “Praying to God I don’t mess up on national TV to dishonor myself, my national chain-of-command, his (Bush’s) family.”

Williams is a native from Saint Christopher Island, more commonly referred to as Saint Kitts, born in the same year with which Bush became the President of the U.S. (1989). Saint Kitts is an island located in the West Indies, east of the Caribbean Sea and west of the Atlantic Ocean. Saint Kitts along with its neighboring island, Nevis, make up an entire country known as the “Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis”.

Williams attended Sandy Point High School where he graduated in 2009. In 2010 he was recruited by the University of Alaska where he signed a National Letteer of Intent in order to attend. He was recrutied to play in the NCAA Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

The 6’ 5” basketball player would later be recruited by B.J. McCallum and play for Black Hawk East College. J.Williams is a former Saint Kitts-Nevis National Basketball player as well, being one of dozens of basketball players to be able to gain scholarships which would permit him to play basketball at U.S. Universities. After graduating, Williams returned to Saint Kitts with intentions to eventually return to the U.S. with which he, becoming an official U.S. citizen in September of 2016. After becoming a U.S. citizen, Williams would join the U.S. Navy where he and his wife currently reside in Washington, D.C., at the naval base.

Williams and D. Desiree Williams were married on the June 18, 2013. He met his wife during a visit to Illinois for a Blackhawk College basketball trip.

“It was a beautiful moment is all I can say,” Williams described the event, as he remembered the funeral service for Bush and reflected on the ceremony.



