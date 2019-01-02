CANTON—June Anderson, 96, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Red Oak Estates in Canton.

CANTON—June Anderson, 96, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Red Oak Estates in Canton.

She was born July 8, 1922, in Chandlerville to Samuel and Verla (Griffin) Cook.

She married Kenneth Anderson March 1, 1941, in Iowa.

He preceded her in death along with her parents; one son, Stephen “Steve” Anderson; grandson Jay Carl Anderson; five brothers, Russell Cook, Leland “Jack” Cook, Bill Cook, Forrest “Beaver” Cook and Larry Cook; two sisters, Berneda “Bea” Campbell and Robertine “Bobbie” Gibson; sisters-in-law Leah Cook and Ann Cook; and brothers-in-laws Paul Campbell and Chet Gibson.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda (Carl) Walter of Kenosha, Wisconsin; one great-granddaughter, Alexzandra Anderson; several nieces and nephews; and her sisters-in-law Vernadean “Ve” Cook, Charlotte Cook and Peggy Cook.

June was a homemaker and also worked at Canton automotive. She was a 16 year volunteer for the Graham Hospital Gift Shop and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Canton.

Cremations rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date with a burial of the ashes at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, First Baptist Church Food Pantry or donor’s choice.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family would like to extended a special thank you to the staff at Red Oak Estates for taking such good care of June the last three and a half years.

