CANTON-Kathryn Price, 63, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Sunset Manor in Canton.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1955, in Canton to Robert and Wanda (Bloomfield) Carmack.

She married Danny Price on Oct. 14, 1978, in Canton. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are her mother, Wanda of Canton; one son, Luke (Michelle) Price of Canton; one brother, Dan of Canton; and eight grandchildren, Kirsten Price, Kristal Price, Sophia Place, Kelsey Place, Skyler Walton, Dylan Walton, Cayden Walton and Bryce Walton.

Also preceding her in death were her father, Bob; one daughter, Caitlin Price and two brothers, Chris and Kirk Carmack.

Kathryn Graduated from Graham School of Nursing and was a RN for Graham Hospital and Renaissance Care Center in Canton. She enjoyed taking drives with her family and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at noon, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation one hour prior at the funeral home.

Cremation rites have been accorded and burial of the ashes will follow the funeral at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.

Memorials may be made to the Sunset Manor in Canton.

