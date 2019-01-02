Athletes from a number of area schools received all-tournament team honors from high school holiday basketball tournaments held over the holidays.

Here’s a look at the all-tournament teams as announced:

Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic

Kyndel Arthalony, Illini Central/Greenview; Anna Burrus, Concord-Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia; Emma Knipe, West Hancock; Kailee Artman and Karli Artman, Illini West; Camryn Stafford and Hannah Alvey, Illini Bluffs; Bella McCartney and Katie Abell, Routt Catholic; Mady Harper and Megan Teal, Midwest Central/-Delavan and Sydney Shaeffer, Lewistown.

Anna Heffren of Lewistown was named recipient of the Terry Kennedy Award, given to the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. In addition, coach Greg Bennett received the tournament’s coach’s award.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Tenley Dowell, Morton; Molly Gannon, Chicago St. Ignatius; Abby Feit, Normal Community; Brea Beal, Rock Island and Maddie Scherr and Lauren Schwartz, Union Ryle, Ky.

Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament

Ryan Adolphson, Abingdon-Avon; Cade Beekman, Lewistown; Peyton Dooley and Drake Hammel, West Hancock; Ben Higgins, Macomb; Lane Ippensen, Camp Point Central; Jaden Rutledge, Farmington; Cam Scott, Illini Bluffs; Jamonny Skinner, Monmouth-Roseville and Keegan Zimmerman, Eureka.

Hammel would also be named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Williamsville Holiday Tournament

First Team – Mason Muller, Petersburg PORTA; Scott O’Conner, Williams-ville; Levi Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Landon Pflederer, Tremont and Derrick Roberts, Springfield Calvary Academy.

Second Team – John Bluemeyer, Dee-Mack; Zach Kroenlein, Calvary; Griffin Keebler, Williamsville; Pascal Guilavogui, Beardstown and Elijah Bennett, East Peoria.