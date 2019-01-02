And so it begins.

And so it begins.

By the way, I am quoting King Theoden in “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” for those of you who are not Tolkien fans.

At the beginning of every year we all go through this reflective phase about if and how we need to change things — our eating habits, our exercise habits, our spending, our relationships, how much TV we watch.

For those of us in careers like journalism, there is an added reflection. How much, if any, do we change what we do?

At the end of each year and the beginning of another I find myself jotting down all the story ideas I would like to tackle in the coming 12 months. They are things I find interesting, things I think are important, things I think would appeal to our readers, or at least a segment of our readers. I realize not everyone is as interested in theatre or history or literature as I am but I have had enough favorable comments to know there is some sort of market, however small, for what I do.

Sadly, half or more of the things I want to pursue never get done, or even started. Things I need to cover, such as the Canton school board or the police reports, have to be done, and there are lots of releases sent in that need to be typed or downloaded and checked. Then there are unexpected events, snowstorms, tornadoes, explosions, grant money received by school districts, visits by politicians, business openings. And there are the requests from readers, which, I regret to say, I do not always get to.

But the main concern I have is if I am doing the important things, the stories which need to be covered, the issues people want and need to hear about.

I will be the first to admit I am not much of a hard news reporter. I can, and have, covered things I do not particularly feel comfortable doing but I also know that is part of my job. I also freely admit there are a number of subjects on which I am rather unfamiliar. I have trouble with insurance issues or land use regulations or bonding issues, and I still have to stop and think about the difference between a levy and an extension.

And, like everyone else, I gravitate to what is easiest for me.

I know there are people who think much of what I write is wasted newsprint. They have no interest in books celebrating 100th or 200th anniversaries or the anniversaries of music festivals or even high school plays. They feel I should spend my time covering mega hog farms and their impact on our environment or how government agencies are raising taxes and cutting back on services or investigations of meth labs in our area. And I admit stories about how clean our drinking water is or what the county is doing to keep our roads passable are more important than asking first graders if they like oysters in their dressing/stuffing. (Most don’t know what dressing or stuffing is and the few who did don’t like oysters, by the way.)

There are moments I feel I might be wasting my time and the readers’ time by doing the stories I like to do.

Then I remember the kids who get excited when I come to a dress rehearsal because that is the only time anyone outside their families notice what they are doing. I remember the youngsters who go oooooh when I tell them what they are wearing for Halloween will be in the Ledger. I remember the teacher telling me he cut out my Illinois history columns and put them in a folder. And I remember having people come up to me in a restaurant or grocery store or stop their car when I am walking along the street to tell me how much one of my Lenten or Advent columns meant to them.

Not to mention the ones who say, “I really liked what you wrote the other day. I don’t remember what it was, but I really liked it.”

I also notice almost no one complains that sports takes up too much space in the paper. Quite the opposite. But is writing about sports more important than having a story about school funding or the cost of health care or the lack of job opportunities in the county?

Even people who appreciate my writing about high school and community theatre have complained to me I am too soft on the actors and directors. I need to be more critical to help them improve. But when was the last time you saw “This high school quarterback needs to be benched until he learns how to throw a football” in print?

The one argument I hear more than any other — and this is from corporate people who are the ones determining not only my salary but if I still have a job — is that I am doing things no one else is doing.

That’s the point. I am trying to put in things you can’t find anywhere else. I think that is more valuable than just going along with the current trend.

But the one argument I have with myself is not how important what I am covering is but how important what I have to say about these things is. After all, as many people, even people who have come to depend on what I write to give them publicity and bolster their morale have told me, “I don’t take the Ledger. It’s too provincial.”

In other words, what you do is not worth my time or money.

All of which leads me to this conclusion. It is the same reason I have never contemplated suicide. I’m going to stick around as long as I can and tick people off as much as I can.

So I have decided to continue my current path as long as I am able. I realize I am not writing for the ages. In 10 years (or less) most people won’t remember what I have written. I will never win a Pulitzer or Nobel or even an Illinois Press award. I will never be asked to speak on CNN or MSNBC or Fox. My work will never be collected in an anthology, unless perhaps in a chapter on “What Not to Do.”

But one of my play reviews may be put in a student’s scrapbook. Or one of my Advent columns stuck in a Bible. Or one of my editorials lauding Sixties music put on a refrigerator.

Actually, I have been told all three of these things have happened.

And I will continue to do what I do to the best of my ability. It may not be New York Times quality, but it’s the best I can do.

Even if I have to answer to my newsroom colleague who told me I write too much “Jesus stuff.”