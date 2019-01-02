LEWISTOWN—Roger H. Palmer, 61, of Lewistown, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Christmas Morning, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

LEWISTOWN—Roger H. Palmer, 61, of Lewistown, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Christmas Morning, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born Dec. 30, 1956, in Canton to Henry and Clarine (Bankes) Palmer. He married Sabrina Smith in 1983 in Lewistown. She survives.

Also surviving are five children, Desmond Palmer of Lewistown, Tasma Palmer of Peoria, Wrenn (Candance Wilkinson) Palmer of Canton, Evinn (KayLee) Palmer of Lewistown and Laice Palmer of Lewistown; seven grandchildren; brother Carroll Palmer of Lewistown; sister Shirley McCance of Lewistown; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and lifetime friend, Dave Hammond.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Everett and Bill Palmer; and sister Maxine Loose.

Roger’s career in mechanics began at Len’s Motorcycle in Canton, which fueled his passion for motorcycle racing, building and repairing them. There wasn’t an engine he couldn’t fix. He also worked along side his son Desmond, plastering homes and businesses in Central Illinois. Lastly, he worked at Fulton FS in Lewistown as a mechanic and driver. He loved his family and loved taking his grandkids on golf cart rides.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

