GREENWOOD, Indiana-Stephen K. “Steve” Anderson, 71, formerly of Canton, passed away Jan. 9, 2017, at Franciscan Hospice House in Greenwood, Indiana.

He was born Dec. 18, 1945, in Canton to Kenneth and June (Cook) Anderson. He married Roberta “Jane” England Feb. 5, 1966. They later divorced in 2011.

Surviving are one sister, Linda (Carl) Walter of Kenosha, Wisconsin; one granddaughter, Alexzandra Anderson; three aunts; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jay Carl Anderson, and his father. His mother passed away in Canton Dec. 29, 2018, following his death.

Steve graduated from Canton High School in 1964 and later served in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Vietnam War.

He was employed by International Harvester in Canton until being transferred to Navistar in Greenwood, Indiana, retiring in 2008.

Cremations rites have been accorded and burial of the ashes will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton have been entrusted with local arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

