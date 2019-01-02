FARMINGTON-Steven L. Schnetzler, 72, of Farmington, passed away at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at his residence.

FARMINGTON-Steven L. Schnetzler, 72, of Farmington, passed away at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 26, 1946, in Peoria to Charles E. and Francis (Keyes) Schnetzler. He married Ruthie Smith on April 22, 1972, in Peoria; she survives.

Also surviving are four children, Jeffery (Dawn) Schnetzler of Wisconsin, Gregory (Michelle) Schnetzler of Canton, Colby Schnetzler of Laquey, Missouri and Kimberly Ginther of Farmington; 16 grandchildren; one brother, Michael (Tillie) Schnetzler; and three sisters, Wanda Long of Farmington, Cindy Knous of Canton and Lissa Bullock of Oklahoma.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents.

Steven retired in 1995 from Caterpillar in Mossville after 30 years of service. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Canton.

Steven served in the Navy for four years during the Vietnam War.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Pastor Bill Pierce and Pastor Travis Wilson will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow the services at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials can be made to Temple Baptist Church. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com