It’s been quite a week for Wethersfield High School standout athlete Brittney Litton.

On Friday, she broke the Wethersfield girls scoring record at the Erie Warkins Classic in a 58-34 win over Fulton.

According to Wethersfield Athletic Director Jeff Parsons, Litton now has 1,974 points, breaking the previous record of Shelby Steger of 1,973. She is now just 26 points away from 2,000 for her career.

And that record-breaking honor comes on top of being named first team all-state volleyball player earlier this week.

She is the first player from the Wethersfield program to make all-state, as named by the Champaign News Gazette newspaper.

“This is a big accomplishment for a player in 1A as the all-state team is from all schools 1A-4A,” said Lady Geese volleyball coach Tonya Vincent.

In Litton’s freshman year she was honorable mention all-state, in her sophomore year she was special mention all-state and as a junior she was named to the all-state second team.

Over Litton’s four-year career as a varsity starter, Wethersfield’s record is 140-13. She holds the single season kills record set this year with 567 and has the career kills record with 1,668.

She also holds the single season ace record with 64 this season, as well as the career aces record with 222.

Named honorable mention in the all-state designations was Tess Anderson, who holds the single searson assist record with 771. She has 1,537 assists in just two years as the starting setter for Wethersfield varsity.