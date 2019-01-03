August 28, 1931 – December 26, 2018

Clifford L. Towles, 87, Oblong, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Decemebr 26, 2018 at his residence in Oblong.

A Celebration of Clifford’s Life will be held at Noon Thursday January 3, 2019 at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, IL. Burial will follow in Oblong Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by Oblong American Legion Post #219. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. till Noon on Thursday. The family requests that an expression of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to the Oblong Fire Department or Yale Church of Christ with envelopes at or may be mailed to Pulliam Funeral Home P.O. Box 121 Oblong, IL 62449. Condolences and or memories may be sent to the family at oblongfunerahome.com

He was born on August 28, 1931 in Edgewood, IL. He was the son of Lester and Velma Fern (Moreland) Towles. On November 18, 1957 he married Evelyn (Hardsock) Towles who preceded him in death on April 18, 2011.

Clifford was a Journeyman / Lineman with CIPS and Ameren utility companies retiring from Ameren in 1994. He was a graduate of Altamont, IL high school. Clifford served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Oblong Fire Department for many years until his health would not allow him to continue. He was also a member of the Yale Church of Christ and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Clifford enjoyed woodworking, fishing, motorcycles; he could ride anything with wheels and working on anything that was mechanical. Most of all Clifford enjoyed helping people and the time he spent with his family.

Clifford is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gale and Debbie Towles of Charlotte, N.C. and Allan and Cibyll Towles of Robinson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Jim Spencer of Yale and Anita and Todd Atkins of Oblong; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two in the oven; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Darrel Towles of Greenwood, IN and Glen and Joann Towles of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Lois Sporleder of Farina and Peggy Eident of Effingham, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Clifford in death were his parents; wife; daughter Martha Kay Towles and a sister Wyvonne Winters.