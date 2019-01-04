A purple penguin is missing and Oklahoma City police are searching for the man caught in the act of taking the expensive statue.

Officers were notified on Wednesday that a purple penguin statue was stolen from the 21C Museum Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. Hotel staff told police that about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 that the piece of artwork, worth about $3,000, was taken from the hotel’s museum.

Surveillance footage showed a white man, thought to be in his early 30s, walking off with the statue. The man is described as having black or brown hair and was last seen wearing jeans, white tennis shoes, a gray shirt and black vest.

Hotel staff told officers that the man is thought to have been visiting a guest at the hotel when the statue was stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.