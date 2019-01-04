The gym is no longer just a location for muscle-bound men and women to work up a sweat. While the emphasis on self-improvement and dedication continues, today’s gym is about individuals improving physical strength on machines, cardiovascular fitness with workouts and diet with education focused on nutrition.

Get Yourself Motivated in Pontiac, which also has a sister location in Washington, officially opened at Vermillion Plaza Suite 32 on April 30, 2017. About three months later, business owners Keri and Kendall Martin hired Megan Dwyer, known for her past work as an instructor for Madd Fitness and CrossFit, to serve as the facility manager.

“So far, I have loved the change from instructor to facility manager,” Dwyer said. “I miss instructing people, but I love being in the gym. I’ve had experience as a manager and an instructor in the past and this position allows me to do both.”

With roughly six years of personal training and instruction under her belt, Dwyer knows that the first month of the year is particularly important for gyms because that’s when new members begin to show up. Thus far, Dwyer said, everyone seems motivated to start working.

“For 2019, our goal is to continue encouraging our clients to improve their fitness, but we also want them to focus on nutrition,” Dwyer said. “Instead of telling people what they can’t have, we want to help them compromise so that the cheat foods can be moderated with healthy options.”

Dwyer recently received her Precision Nutrition Certification. She hopes to use her dietary knowledge to work with people on improving their nutrition.

“A combination of using gym equipment, participating in workouts and practicing healthy nutrition is the equation to help people start seeing results,” she said. “In February or March, we plan to offer nutrition consultation. We will work one-on-one with people in an effort to improve their eating habits.”

The gym is also bringing back Madd Fitness training. When Dwyer and her husband, AJ, switched to CrossFit, they received a lot of feedback from people who wished the Madd Fitness program would continue.

“It’s high-intensity training, but it can be catered to anybody, from the beginner to the advanced athlete,” Dwyer said. “We have been trying to incorporate group fitness classes in this location and I suggested that we offer Madd Fitness.”

Sign-ups were first made available on Wednesday, with three different class options, 5 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dwyer reports the early morning and evening sessions are already full and there are only a few spots remaining for the 8:30 a.m. class.

“It’s been a fantastic response,” she said. “We’ve experienced that Madd Fitness is a great option for gym members who want to work up a sweat and improve their strength. We have bodyweight movements, core movements and some strength training, but you’re at a station and it’s a timed exercise. So, instead of focusing on hitting a certain number of reps, you just do as many as you can within that time period.”

While many people are quick to point out the negative aspects of society’s push toward social media, Dwyer has found it to be a useful way to share short educational videos and photos. A quick scroll through the gym’s Facebook page, “Get Yourself Motivated — Pontiac,” includes gym notifications for members, updates on new equipment and short instructional videos often featuring Dwyer.

“I enjoy sharing fitness information because I think it helps motivate people,” she said. “There was a time when I didn’t like to be in front of the camera, but now I’m just focused on educating as many people as possible.

“We also learn a lot from our clients through social media. I am trying to incorporate more polls onto our Facebook page because we have gotten a lot of response from that. It’s one thing to ask someone for their opinion while they are working out in the gym, but I think you get better responses when people feel like they can choose to respond anonymously on their own time.”

Membership to Get Yourself Motivated in Pontiac is a flat rate of $25 per month. For more information, contact the gym at 815-844-4440.