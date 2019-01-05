A local Pekin resident and Canton High School Alumn (1998) published her fourth book on Amazon.

Fantasy and science fiction author Rey Clark (Rachel Fountain) has published middle-grade fantasy “Legends of the Vale.” The story highlights two middle-grade martial arts students on a magical adventure to a fantasy world to save the last dragon. The book is set in Pekin and features Kuk Sool Won of Pekin family martial arts academy.



The theme of the books is confidence and self-esteem to help middle-graders navigate self-doubt. The book is inspired by the author’s 11-year-old daughter who attends Washington Intermediate School in Pekin.



Other works include “Path of Ascension Trilogy” (YA Fantasy): “Flames of Valor” (2016), “Fire Forged” (2017) and “Inferno Rising” (expected 2019) “Titan Code Series” (YA Science Fiction): “Dawn of Genesis” (2018) and “Age of Redemption” (expected 2020).