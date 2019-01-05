Participating in its first dual meet of 2019, the Canton High wrestling squad recorded a 39-35 victory over host Macomb Thursday evening.

The win improved Canton’s dual meet record to 6-5.



Individual results from the meet included the following:

106 pounds – Brennen Lawson (C) pinned Jack Mandield (M), 0:50.

113 – Nate Clark (M) by forfeit.

120 – Andrew Hedges (C) pinned Destanie Mowen (M), 4:44.

126 – Bryce Walton (C) pinned Kaleb Jones (M), 3:34.

132 – Dylan Grigsby (C) defeated Hunter Protsman (M) by decision, 6-5.

138 – Kyle Protsman (M) defeated Mason Wilson (C) by technical fall, 19-4, 5:03.

145 – Anthony Becker (C) defeated Tristen Protsman (M) by decision, 7-6.

152 – Kyle Johnson (C) defeated Caden Green (M) in sudden victory one, 4-0.

160 – Jackson Rhoades (M) by forfeit.

170 – Chris Medina (M) by forfeit.

182 – Max Long (M) by forfeit.

195 – Jesiah Bradshaw (M) pinned Weston Swise (C), 1:21.

220 – Jacob Waskow (C) pinned Hunter Thompson (M), 1:33.

285 – Micah Barnhart (C) pinned Cam Alford (M), 2:55.



The Little Giants will head to Marion, Iowa today to take part in the Linn-Mar Tournament starting at 9 a.m. CHS will then host Orion in its final home dual meet of the season Wednesday at the CHS South Gym beginning at 6 p.m. It will be senior night for the Little Giants.