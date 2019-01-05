I have been working on a project with Dickson Mounds (more on that news to come), so with that in mind I had to make a run down there earlier in the week. Of course, whenever you are going that way you have to make a stop at Emiquon to see what is going on.

I have been working on a project with Dickson Mounds (more on that news to come), so with that in mind I had to make a run down there earlier in the week. Of course, whenever you are going that way you have to make a stop at Emiquon to see what is going on. Now, I will have to admit that it has been some time since I have been down there. Ever since they drained the water to do some repairs, the area has just never been the same. Sure, I am speaking from a photographer capacity, but I know of many others that would speak the same. Right now, the days of old are gone, when several species of birds were all up close and personal. I made it a point to get there several times a week. Those days are gone, for now.



Things, I hope, will recover. The old days will be back, and the lake will rebound with plenty of water, plenty of cattails and lots of wildlife.



One bird you can see right now at Emiquon, and in fairy good numbers, are Bald Eagles. This part of Emiquon has never changed. As long as there is open water, there are going to be Eagles and right now, the water is open.



Eagles are not always easy to spot; sometimes there is some work involved. Of course, you will always see a few flying with many others sitting in the trees along the lake. On my recent trip I counted 35 in and around Emiquon.



While several were on the lake, there were just as many in the trees along the highway, west of the lake. Those on the outside of the lake are a little more difficult to find, only because of the traffic. You really can’t drive too slow or someone is going to eat you up from behind. The adults are easy to pick out with their white heads; the juveniles,

who are still dark, are more difficult to spot.



Emiquon is one of the better viewing locations for eagles that we have. Here, you can just park and not worry about traffic. You can watch the eagles do their thing while the water is still open. Once the lake freezes up the eagles move to the open water.



On the way home, I did spot a few hundred Trumpeter Swans in a local field. Their calls suggested Trumpeters anyway. Could have possibly been a Tundra Swan or two mixed amongst them. If you have ever wondered if you have seen swans in a field, or possibly mixed them up with snow geese, don’t worry, swans are very large, and you will know the

difference immediately.



Coming out of Dickson Mounds you can travel the back side of Emiquon, which will take you by the field station, or west of the main lake. The road is a little rough, not paved, just rocks, but can offer up some great viewing of seasonal birds.



I travel this road to photograph Northern Harriers, who, thankfully, don’t care too much if I am there. Sorry I make it sound like I travel this road often and I don’t. But I do try to get here a few times during the winter to photograph the Harriers. I don’t always see them and go away empty handed, but if they are here, they will fly very close, giving great photo ops.



On this day I do not see any. But I do see a few of what their primary food source is. They shoot across the road in front of me. Most will call it a mouse, and I am happy with that, but I believe they are some kind of vole, meadow vole? Maybe someone with more knowledge on the subject knows the proper name of this species. How then do you photograph something like this? Well, you get lucky!



You find one scurrying about and each of you spots the other about the same time. You both stop. You to try and photograph the vole; the vole itself is frozen with fear. You only get a few seconds to take a shot as the vole will recover and dart away into a nearby clump of grass. I wonder how the Harriers catch them, how precise their hunting methods are to invade the homes of the speedy little voles and take them in their talons.



You probably thought I was going to do an entire column without talking about the snow geese, didn’t you? Last weekend I had another wild ride with the geese. Thousands of them just coming and going. The skies were filled with geese all morning. I thought we might get a short break for awhile from the geese until they return, in even bigger numbers. But now I wonder. As long as the weather stays mild, they might hang around all winter. It’s all a waiting game so it is best to take advantage of the situation we have in front of us at the present time. Spring migration will be here soon enough.