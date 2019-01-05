According to the Eurythmics:

Sweet dreams are made of this

Who am I to disagree

I’ve traveled the world and the seven seas

Everybody’s lookin’ for something



Some of them want to use you

Some of them want to get used by you

Some of them want to abuse you

Some of them want to be abused



I was 9 years old when this was released in 1983. I never quite got it. I just knew Annie Lennox was all about it, so, yeah.



My dreams were never made of any of the above.



Oh, sure, I’ve had plenty of people tell me, ‘sweet dreams’ as I’ve turned in for the night. Unfortunately, the older I get the more sleep becomes a fond memory; one of those things I used to do.



And, when I do sleep I have the weirdest dreams.



Take, for example, the other morning. I fell asleep around 2 a.m. or so and found myself wide awake about 4 a.m.



The dream I had was so fresh in my memory I could recall it perfectly.



I was in a local chiropractor’s office, which is fairly easy for me to interpret because as tense as I am, I definitely need to see a chiropractor or a masseuse. No hidden message there, but wait, there’s more.



The place was massively busy. People everywhere. I don’t quite know what my purpose at the office was in the dream. I know for sure I was not there for an appointment, but they were so busy they had to double folks up in exam rooms.



I ended up with an older gentleman who told me to move from where I was seated because that was his seat. He then proceeded to remove his clothes down to his boxer shorts.



Believe it or not, I wasn’t entirely freaked out just yet.



But, the receptionist came in and with her was a younger girl; not a child, not an adolescent, but younger.



She had curly, long, chestnut brown hair, wearing a red gingham dress and flat, sparkly shoes, but all sense of normalcy went right out the window when I saw her face.



She was a rabbit.



Her face was that of a rabbit.



She had whiskers, a furry face, the long ears, the whole nine yards.



The receptionist urged me to pet her, but I was hesitant.



Should one really pet a girl even if it is a girl/rabbit combo?



What if she smelled my dogs and cat on me and bit me? I’ve had a rabbit bite me before. Their teeth are quite sharp!



But, she kept urging me and urging me so I finally reached out and softly touched her nose which began to twitch. I then started feeling extremely nervous knowing this rabbit girl really wanted to bite me even though she told me (yes, she talked) she doesn’t bite.



She did ask if she could chew on one of my curls.



What else was I supposed to do?



She sat there munching away on some of my hair and everyone around me was acting as though it was normal as can freakin’ be!



I hashed it over with Lar Bear, but he mostly laughed. Have I mentioned lately what a fantastic Work Husband he is?



I jest. He really is, just don’t tell him or he gets too full of himself.



When I was at WBYS I interviewed an author who had spent a considerable amount of time with various Australian Shaman. In the spirit of full disclosure, I really dig anything of that nature so he was quite the interview and the book he authored is really fantastic.



Multiple people believe there is symbolism in what we dream. I do, to a certain extent.



When I looked for the symbolism of the rabbit in this dream there’s nothing I could find regarding a rabbit/girl combo.



However, according to dreamingandsleep.com, dreaming about a rabbit is a symbol of success and luck. A rabbit in your dream may symbolize sexual activity (hard no), fertility (strike two) and abundance (I’m listening). If you have seen a white rabbit in your dream, it means you are faithful in love.



I certainly don’t feel as though I can go by any of the above explanations for rabbits appearing in dreams as mine wasn’t just a rabbit. Again, it was a young woman/rabbit.



Considering this happened to me, I am sincerely not surprised in the least, but it doesn’t stop me from wondering.



Sometimes, I guess, dreams are just dreams.



This one, however, wasn’t exactly sweet!