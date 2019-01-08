MACOMB — Over the past two congressional sessions, Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, and Congressman Dan Lipinski, D-Chicago, have worked both independently and together to streamline the legislative process through calling for the establishment of a committee to modernize the Senate and House of Representatives’ approach to addressing the needs of the public.

With the beginning of the 116th Congressional session now underway, the legislators’ goal of establishing such a committee has now come to fruition — at least when it comes to the House of Representatives. Although, the oversight committee will not be over the Senate in a bicameral operation, both congressmen on Friday showed their enthusiasm for parts of their prior introduced legislation being adopted into the new Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. The committee is formed based on their prior legislation, most notably, LaHood and Lipinski’s most recent Congress of Tomorrow plan.

The legislation passed the House with a vote of 418-12 as part of the Title II portion of the rules package. Because Title II of the rules package was only centered on forming the modernization committee, it garnered a hefty margin of Republican support.

While both LaHood and Lipinski applaud the formation of the committee, it is noted the committee will only be applied to the House; not the Senate as both had originally planned in their original legislative incarnations.

“During my tenure in Congress, I have seen the dysfunction of Washington first-hand. However, the facts show us that this dysfunction has stretched for decades — regardless of which party has been in control. When the governing process fails to function, reform is necessary. That is why over the last two years, I have been proud to join my colleague Rep. Dan Lipinski to champion legislation to create a Joint Committee on the Organization of Congress, which would be charged with a mandate to investigate the workings of Congress and come up with solutions,” stated LaHood. “While I am disappointed that this legislation we voted on today does not call for a bicameral committee to include the Senate, it is a step in the right direction and I am pleased portions of our legislation were included.”

“When I taught American Government I was always pointing out that the Constitution established Congress in Article I, before the executive and judicial branches, because the drafters understood the critical importance of Congress leading in our representative democracy,” said Lipinski. “Congressional dysfunction increasingly turns more power over to the president and to the courts, which takes power away from the people. Congress needs reform so it can function as it was intended. I thank my friend and colleague Rep. LaHood for leading this charge with me to return power to the American people.”

The modernization committee will be comprised of 12 members — six Democrats and six Republicans. The committee will investigate and study options for modernizing Congress. The committee will file a final report at the end of the first congressional session. Every 90 days, the committee is required to provide an interim status report to the House Administration and Rules committees. The reports must be approved by two-thirds of the 12 committee members.

According to language in the rules package, the committee will have no legislative authority, but will hold public hearings to study modernization. This may include changes in procedures and scheduling. The committee will also look at issues outside of the legislative process, such as examining administrative efficiencies, technology, purchase practices, utilizing outside services and even eyeing the House Commission on Congressional Mailing Standards. While the name of the committee includes the word “modernization,” the rules language approved by the House on Friday also indicates fiscal responsibility and streamlining of resources is on the committee’s list of tasks.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated on Friday that Congressman Derek Kilmer, D-Washington State, will chair the Select Committee. Kilmer is currently on the House Ways and Means, Judiciary, Energy and Commerce; and Oversight and Government Reform committees with LaHood and Lipinski.



