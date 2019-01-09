Larry Lee Allen, 76, of Keithsburg, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Monday, January 7, 2019 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was formerly of Pekin.

Honoring Larry’s wishes, cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be given to National Rifle Association at www.nra.org or Keithsburg Veteran Park Fund, 302 South 14th Street, Keithsburg, Illinois 61442 or Rozetta Baptist Church, Rural Route 1, Little York, Illinois 61453.

Larry Lee Allen, 76, of Keithsburg, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Monday, January 7, 2019 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was formerly of Pekin.

Born September 13, 1942 in Pekin to Jack and Margaret Bohlander, he married Donna Black on November 28, 1999 in Edgewood, Texas. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Margaret Doty of Utah; his children, Larry (Cheri) Allen, Jr. of Iowa and Wendy Montenaro of Galesburg; three step-children, Christopher Oliver of Kansas, Stephanie (George) Watson of Texas and Sean Oliver of Florida; nine grandchildren, Amie, Brandon, Keegan, Bayleigh, Jimmy, Isabella, Kristin, Dylan and George; four great-grandchildren and seven siblings, Scott, Greg, Becky, Janet, Donna, Sara and Jill.

He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Barbara.

Larry had worked at Caterpillar, Inc. at various facilities as a machine repairman for 35 years, retiring in 2000.

An avid NRA advocate and GSL member, Larry was an second amendment rights promoter, who enjoyed tinkering, being a gunsmith and reloading ammunition. He was always busy, but never to busy for his family, especially his grandchildren.

Larry was a man of faith. He was member of Rozetta Baptist Church and a formerly attended Keithsburg Christian Church.

Honoring Larry’s wishes, cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be given to National Rifle Association at www.nra.org or Keithsburg Veteran Park Fund, 302 South 14th Street, Keithsburg, Illinois 61442 or Rozetta Baptist Church, Rural Route 1, Little York, Illinois 61453.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com