MACOMB — Western Illinois University has announced it is closing three residence halls beginning in the fall semester of 2019.

In October 2018, the university announced that Tanner Hall, located in the north quadrant of the WIU Macomb campus, would be taken offline next fall. On Tuesday, the university announced via press release that the two remaining halls in the north quad — Bayliss and Henninger Halls — will also be closed to students in the 2019 fall semester.

The three buildings join two other residence halls which were closed to students. Wetzel Hall, which previously stood with the three other buildings in the north quad, was taken offline and then demolished in 2012. Higgins Hall, located across from the north quad at the intersection of Western Avenue and University Drive, was closed to students in 2013 and demolished in 2017.

Fall incoming freshmen will be housed in Lincoln and Washington Halls, located at the opposite end of the campus on Adams Street, along with sophomores and upper classmen. Living learning communities which were housed in the north quad buildings will be relocated there as well.

The university cited a need to reduce utility and maintenance costs associated with the upkeep of the north quad buildings, as well as feedback from prospective students who desired their own rooms and the updated accommodations the upper class residence halls can provide, in its rationale for closing the buildings.

There are no plans to demolish the north quad buildings at this time, according to the release.



Reach Michelle Langhout by email at mlanghout@mcdonoughvoice.com.