In defiance of public will, the Livingston County Board voted down a needed tax increase resolution to be put on the consolidated election in April in order to fund the no longer extant home healthcare program at its special meeting Thursday night.

Despite support of 84 percent of the voting public for the creation of a public budget for home healthcare and 64.2 percent support in favor of a tax increase to support it, the resolution authorizing the county to allow voters to choose whether taxes should be raised failed nine votes to 12.

Before a vote was taken, County Board Executive Director Alina Hartley explained why another referendum needed to be voted on by the public in order for the county to fund it.

“When the referenda was approved by the voters in November, we began the process to look at what needed to be done in order to actually levy that tax,” she said. “Obviously, there were some timing issues because of where we were with the 2019 budget, but we still were attempting to move forward and see what needed to be done.

“It was discovered at that time that there were additional referendum requirements that would need to be met under the (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law) regulations, but we were still looking at what that was. We were notified right before Christmas by the county clerk's office that the deadline for the board to approve placing something on the April election ballot was Jan. 14.

“Since that was prior to our next county board meeting, and since April is the only election in 2019, we went ahead and scheduled this special meeting … Both questions must be approved by the voters in order for the Finance Committee to consider levying the tax for the FY 2020 budget.”

The first proposed referendum would have asked voters whether “a new tax rate of 0.025 percent shall be imposed for the purpose of supporting senior citizen social services and more specifically, the Livingston County Home Healthcare Program,” while the second would have asked “whether an increase in the limiting rate applicable to Livingston County, Illinois shall be imposed.” Unlike the referendums last November, these two would have given the board power to levy a larger tax in order to support the program.

When discussion was opened up, several board members had either questions for MaLinda Hillman, administrator of the Livingston County Health Department, or comments regarding the vote. Some, such as new board member James Blackard, posited that since the referendum language was “confusing,” the public might not have understood what was being voted on. Others asked Hillman if she had helped transition those remaining on the sunsetting home health program into new services, which she said she had, but only out of necessity.

Board Chairman Bob Young noted the consequences of the vote the public was to take.

“If we get this passed, we'll get the program up and running by this coming December, and if we do not get it passed, which means the voters rejected it and we would have to still end it,” he said. “We don't have that kind of money laying around (to support it without the vote).”

But Young was anticipating that voters would have that chance: when put to a vote to allow the public to decide as to whether an additional the tax levy should be raised — in accordance with the voters' already expressed desire to do so — board members Bob Weller, Linda Ambrose, James Carley, John Vitzthum, Bill Mays, Mark Runyon, Jason Bunting, Joe Steichen, Paul Ritter, Vicki Allen, Blackard all said no.

Meanwhile, board members Steven Lovell, Gerald Earing, Bill Wilkey, Patrick Killian, John Slagel, Jack Vietti, Tim Shafer, Ron Kestner and Young voted for it.

At a vote of nine “yeas” to 12 “nos,” the decision to exclude the referendum will mean the county won't be allowed to fund home healthcare.

Before the meeting's end, Young noted that board member John Yoder had resigned.

