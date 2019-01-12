When folks hear I am from Avon they generally ask if I know the Dick Brown family.

I always answer, “Of course! I love them! Mr. Brown taught me how to drive.”



One person chuckled, “Dick Brown taught everyone in Avon how to drive!”



It is true he taught a good number of my family members so if you’ve any complaints you know where to direct them.



Those who know Mr. Brown well, (cannot bring myself to call him by his first name no matter what—same with any of my other former teachers), know he loves a good joke.



Back when I took driver’s education we had to have so much classroom time followed by time with the driver’s education teacher in the school vehicle in addition to driving time spent with adults.



We had a whole process; first taking the written test, getting our white slips then our blue slips then and only then taking our official driver’s test.



Early on he came into class and began discussing what we would learn, what he expected of us and other general announcements.



The one that caused my hair to stand on end, “If you were born out-of-state, you cannot get your license in the state of Illinois until you turn 18.”



I slid down in my chair, whispering to my best friend, Michelle, “Don’t say anything.”



Mr. Brown continued saying how we shouldn’t worry as long as we weren’t born out-of-state. If we were born out-of-state, however, there would be a problem.



I could feel my little 15-year-old heart beating furiously from the confines of my chest.



Michelle looked at me, “What are you going to do?”



“Nothing.”



I was born out-of-state. My dad was in the Navy and stationed in San Diego at Balboa Naval Base; I was born at the Naval Hospital which is miles beyond the cornfields of Illinois.



Sitting quietly, biting my lower lip, hoping against hope this hell would soon be over, Mr. Brown paused, pointed at me and said, “Hey, Sackfield!”



I looked around the room as if there could possibly be another Sackfield he was talking to.



“Yeah?”



“Weren’t you…yes, you were…you were born in California. I remember.”



Time stopped. It didn’t stand still, it didn’t slow to a snail’s pace, it freakin’ stopped and I think my heart did, too.



It was evident, at that point, the jig was up.



I sighed and reluctantly admitted the truth.



Images of bumming rides with my friends for my entire high school experience quickly replaced those of enjoying the open highway behind the wheel.



He put his hand on my shoulder, shook his head, (at this point I was near tears), and said, “Isn’t that the craziest thing? It’s so strange. It’s hard to believe,” he said.



“Yeah.”



I was beyond devastated.



It was then, as he chuckled, he informed me, “You realize none of this is true, right?”



Everyone had a good laugh.



Not gonna to lie. I was a little salty at first, but after almost 30 years I’m over it, for the most part.



I’m 5 feet tall. Our drivers ed. vehicle was a carbon copy of the Griswold Family Truckster. I had to sit on a cushion just so I could reach the gas and break pedals.



Usually there were two other girls with me in the Avon Truckster during our driving lessons.



We would get driving time in whenever we could. Sometimes we would go after class, during study hall, Saturdays, we didn’t care. We all loved to drive.



I remember the last drive I had prior to being eligible to get my license.



Mr. Brown took us outside of Avon on a country road. As the sun was setting, I drove along, enjoying my time behind the wheel when suddenly he jammed on the chicken break.



Shut. The. Front. Door.



Learned real quick like one must slow down on gravel.



It was not as if I had not been told this multiple times, but being told and actually applying the knowledge bestowed upon one are two entirely different things.



At the end of the lesson, Mr. Brown told the three of us, “I think all of you will do just fine on your driving test; even you, Deb.”



Hey, I would just like to point out Deb is not the one who backed into an ISP vehicle when practicing backing out of the square in Macomb, m’kay?



Apparently, though, Mr. Brown was not the only one who had their doubts.



My boyfriend told me not to cry if I didn’t pass the first time.



Multiple family members told me I could re-take the test should I not pass and not to be surprised if I didn’t.



The one and ONLY person who told me they knew I would pass the first time?



My Gramps.



Always my champion, he was.



I turned 16 in January, but didn’t become eligible to get my license until March. I came to Canton because I had the most driving experience here.



The gentleman administering the test told me to drive to the intersection of Main and Locust and get in the turning lane.



Nope.



I stayed right in the going-straight-lane.



His response, “Oops. That’s okay. We’ll go straight.”



I figured I was done for.



Of course, it didn’t help, my classmates who had gone prior to me had horror stories regarding their experiences.



I don’t remember much after that. I know I had to pull in and back out of an alley, park uphill with a curb and downhill without a curb, probably a few other things that escape me, but as I drove back to the facility I had a sinking feeling I wasn’t going to get my license that day and most likely never.



I have a decent memory. I know childbirth kinda hurt, but was obviously worth it. I know I’ve been filled with love, anxiety, sadness, fear, anger, etc. numerous times throughout my life. I know that, but I can still feel the exact amount of nervousness that filled me from top to bottom as I sat and listened to the things I did incorrectly during my driver’s test.



And, I can still, to this day, remember the joy in the gentleman’s voice when he said, “Okay! How about we go get your picture taken?”



It, for real, took a good 30 seconds, at least, for me to realize what he was saying.



But, when I did it was glorious!



I’m not about to jinx myself, but I will say Mr. Brown taught me exceedingly well.



I may need a refresher course from him at some point, but as of yet my drive time is good-to-go!



Thanks, Mr. Brown!