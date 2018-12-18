William "Bill" Leo Kamin, 89, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2018 in Macomb, IL. He was born July 13, 1929 in Joliet, Il, the son of Dr. Julius Caesar and Adeline (Hyman) Kamin. He was married to his beloved wife, Jane A. Kamin on July 19, 1953. They were married for 63 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, his sister, Lois (Kamin) Pomerantz and by his parents.

He is survived by his daughters, Lynn (Manuel) Herrera of Macomb, IL and Debra Kamin of San Diego, CA; 3 grandchildren, Renee (Dan) Cipolla of Peoria, IL, Christopher J. Herrera of Miami, FL and Troy Kamin Sanders of San Diego, CA; 6 great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Eli, Audrey, Anya, Eden and Kyla.

Bill was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois, Champaign and went on to become the VP Account Supervisor with an advertising agency in Peoria, IL from 1961 - 1994. Upon retirement, Bill pursued his love of watercolor painting and became a well-known watercolor home portrait artist. His beautiful paintings hang in hundreds of homes across Illinois and several other states. For many years he was a member and director of the Illinois Art League. Bill was also a member of Congregation Anshai Emeth Temple in Peoria, IL.

Bill's devotion to his family will be always be remembered and cherished. He was Bill, Dad, Grandpa, Papa and Penny Papa (named after his famous penny trick) to his family. His love, kindness, humor, laughter, and wit will be so missed. Even at the end of his life, Bill was still cracking jokes and making people laugh. He was one of a kind and will be in our hearts forever.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McDonough District Hospital Hospice Program or to the American Heart Association. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




