Joanne Alyce Mullen, 64, of Pontiac, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at Pontiac First United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Goodell officiating and burial directly following at Cornell Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pontiac First United Methodist Church.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Joanne was born April 13, 1954, in Chicago, daughter of Everett and Verbena (Bolhuis) Kamp. She married Terry Mullen on July 30, 1977, and they were married for 41 years. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her daughters, Jessica (Nick Siwak) Mullen, Joliet and Rebecca (Brandon Magnant) Mullen, Pontiac; two granddaughters, Kendahl and Brixton Magnant; her mother, Verbena Kamp; sisters, Karen Kamp and Jennifer (Andy) Heitman; brother, William (Elaine) Kamp; her in-laws, Kathy (Jack) Moore and Teresa (Gary) St. Cin; and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her father.

Joanne was a woman with a passion for life. Her smile and excitement were contagious, and she put her heart and soul into every endeavor. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother (YaYa).

In high school, she was inspired to become a business teacher. She worked hard to put herself through college and graduated from Illinois State University in 1976. At ISU, she was a founding member of the Tri-Delta sorority. Mrs. Mullen was a devoted teacher for 35 years.

If you were one of her many students, you knew she would support, challenge, and inspire you. If you were her friend, you knew you had a friend for life. Her family and friends meant the world to her, and she treasured every moment and adventure they had together.

Joanne touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. She would want us all to carry our fond memories of her with us and make the world a better place.

“A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” — Maya Angelou

Memorials may be made in Joanne’s honor to IHR Counseling Services in Pontiac where her daughter, Jessica Mullen, is Clinical Director, or D90 Ed. Foundation at Pontiac Township High School where she taught for 23 years.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.