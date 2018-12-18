The Olney Tiger Wrestling squad continues to pick up wins as the end of the first half of the season looms. The Tigers would make a trip to the Mule Barn to face off against the Fairfield Mules in wrestling action. 14 matches were contested in all of the weight classes. 13 of the 14 matches would be decided by pin falls. Only one match would go to decision, and it would be a tech fall decision victory. The dual would start with the 106 pound weight class. Detrych Curtis would battle Cole Simpson in the 106 pound division. The match would go into the third round before Curtis was able to put Olney on the board with a pin fall victory. Curtis would pick up the victory with a 4:39 pin fall to give Olney a 6-0 lead over the Mules. Olney would double their lead at the 113 pound division. Trevor Bower and Chase Hallam would wrestle for their teams at the 113 pound weight class. Bower would pick up a first round pin fall victory for the Tigers. Olney’s 113 pounder would pin the Mules 113 pound fighter to the mat at the 1:29 mark of their battle. Olney would take a 12-0 lead over the Mules through the first two matches. Cadin Ackman and Jake Eckleberry would then square off at the 120 pound weight class. The match went into the third round, and in the final minute of the match. Ackman would gain the advantage and pin Eckleberry to the mat to pick up a pin fall win. The 5:17 mark concluded the match as Ackman won via pin fall. The Tigers were off to a hot start with an 18-0 lead over the host Mules. The 126 pound weight class would also go into the final round. Dylan Ritter and Alex Witucki would battle for 5:44 seconds. With just 16 seconds left in the bout, Ritter would pin Witucki’s shoulders to the mat for the victory. Ritter would give Olney six more points with his 5:44 pin fall win at the 126 pound division. The Tigers started the match ahead 24-0 over the first four bouts. The lone match not decided by a pin fall was held at the 132 pound division. Aaron Harmon and Ashley Crawford would battle for the Tigers and Mules respectively. Harmon would pick up the tech fall victory by scoring 18 points while allowing Crawford to score just two points on the match. Harmon would pick up the win 18-2 for the tech fall victory to add five more to the team total for the Tigers. Five matches into the 14 match dual, Olney held a 29-0 lead over the host Mules. Fairfield would get on the board with a victory at 138 pounds. Vance Hendrick would pin the Tigers Drew Walters for six Mules points. Hendrick would pick up the pin fall victory in the first round with a pin of Walters at 1:06 of their 138 pound dual. Fairfield had cut six points into the Olney lead, 29-6. Olney would again put their stamp on the match with a string of victories, starting at 145 pounds. Jarrett Fuson and Jessica Warren would battle in the shortest match of the night. Fuson would pin Warren just 19 seconds into the bout to pick up the victory for the Tigers. Fuson’s quick pin would push the Tigers ahead 35-6. That would then give Ean Pottorff a chance to seal the victory for the Tigers. The Tigers 152 pounder, undefeated on the year, would battle Aaron Walker. Pottorff would pick up the win 1:34 seconds into the match by pinning Walker. The Tigers would move ahead 41-6, clinching a win for the team on the day. Jacob Ferguson would keep the winning streak of matches going for the Tigers. Ferguson would pick up a win at 160 pounds as he pinned Noah Kunce. The Olney 160 pounder would be taken into the second round before Kunce was pinned at the 3:09 mark. Levi Seitzinger would square off with Landon Stewart at 170 pounds. The match would go into the second round, but only by seconds. Seitzinger would pick up the fourth straight Olney victory 13 seconds into the second round with a pin fall win over Stewart. Olney would power ahead 53-6 overall on the day with the win. Kaleb Foster made it five straight wins for the Tigers. Foster would battle Ike Downing at the 182 pound weight class. The Tigers junior 182 pounder would pin Downing at the 3:12 mark in the battle for the victory. Foster’s win, the fifth in a row for the Tigers, would move the score ahead to 59-6. Kyle Dowty would wrestle Nick Austin at 195 pounds. Dowty would pick up a first round pin fall win over Austin. The Tigers 195 pounder would pick up the win with three seconds left in the first round. Dowty pinned the Mules 195 pounder at the 1:57 mark of their battle. The six straight wins moved Olney ahead of Fairfield 65-6 with just two matches remaining. Dylan Heiffner would break up the Tigers winning streak on the night. Heiffner would pick up a late pin fall win over the Tigers Blain Fryman at the 220 pound weight class. With just 19 seconds remaining, Heiffner was able to get the position on Fryman for the pin. Olney would hold the lead 65-12 heading into the final match on the day. The heavyweights, 285 pounders, would conclude the night. Skyler Sutton and Jonathan Squire would battle. The two big men would go into the second round before a pin was performed. Skyler Sutton would pin Jonathan Squire to the mat at 2:54 of their heavyweight bout to pick up the win for the Tigers. Sutton would wrap up the day as the Tigers won 12 of the 14 matches in the dual with Fairfield. Olney would pick up the win over the Mules 71-11, as a penalty was assessed to the Mules on the night. The Olney Tigers improved to 7-2 in duals on the season with the victory in the Mules Barn. OLNEY 71 - FAIRFIELD 11 INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 106: Detrych Curtis (O) def. Cole Simpson (F) by pin fall at 4:39 113: Trevor Bower (O) def. Chase Hallam (F) by pin fall at 1:29 120: Cadin Ackman (O) def. Jake Eckleberry (F) by pin fall at 5:17 126: Dylan Ritter (O) def. Alex Witucki (F) by pin fall at 5:44 132: Aaron Harmon (O) def. Ashley Crawford (F) by tech fall, 18-2 138: Vance Hendrick (F) def. Drew Walters (O) by pin fall at 1:06 145: Jarrett Fuson (O) def. Jessica Warren (F) by pin fall at 0:19 152: Ean Pottorff (O) def. Aaron Walker (F) by pin fall at 1:34 160: Jacob Ferguson (O) def. Noah Kunce (F) by pin fall at 3:09 170: Levi Seitzinger (O) def. Landon Stewart (F) by pin fall at 2:13 182: Kaleb Foster (O) def. Ike Downing (F) by pin fall at 3:12 195: Kyle Dowty (O) def. Nick Austin (F) by pin fall at 1:57 225: Dylan Heiffner (F) def. Blain Fryman (O) by pin fall at 5:41 285: Skyler Sutton (O) def. Jonathan Squire (F) by pin fall at 2:54 UP NEXT The Olney Tigers will wrap up their 2018 portion of the 2018-2019 wrestling season on Saturday. The Tigers will travel to Mahomet for the Mahomet 4-Way on Saturday, December 22nd. Action from Mahomet is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am. That will be the final match for the 7-2 Olney Tigers before the calendar turns over to 2019. After the trip to Mahomet and the start of the new year, Olney will return home on Wednesday, January 2nd when they host Charleston and Effingham in historic Ron Herrin Gym.