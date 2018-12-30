Pontiac Holiday Tournament semifinals

An argument can be made the most important position on a basketball team is the point guard.

Curie scored 12 of the final 17 points to turn back Chicago Public League Red South arch-rival Simeon for a second time this season with a 62-55 victory in the first semifinal of the 88th Pontiac Holiday Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

"The difference was they were starting a freshman point guard (Jaylen Drane) and we were starting a senior point guard (Trevon Hamilton)," Curie coach Mike Oliver said. "You can talk all you want about Pontiac. But until you have experience, it's a whole different ballgame."

Simeon coach Rob Smith had a similar outlook on the outcome.

"When we look at the stat sheet, we outplayed them," Smith said. "We had 17 turnovers, and they had 16 points off our turnovers. That was the difference in the game."

Curie junior forward Ramean Hinton had an inside score the break the final tie of the game in the Condors' favor at 52-50.

Free throws upped the Curie advantage to five points when Damari Nixon swiped a ball from his Simeon counterpart and laid it in for a 58-51 lead.

The Condors were on their way to extending their season-opening winning streak to 13 games.

Dajuan Gordon, the Condors' star guard headed to Kansas State, scored the final four points of his game-high 24 total to close out the latest Curie victory.

"It's hard to beat a team two times in a row," Gordon said of facing the two-time PHT reigning champion Wolverines for the second time this month.

The game was back and forth for the first three-plus quarters.

Curie (13-0) held a one-point advantage after the opening quarter, but the Wolverines (5-7) reversed the results heading into the halftime intermission at 27-26.

The game was tied yet again heading into the final eight minutes at 46-46 after Gordon had the final bucket of the third quarter.

"I knew it would be a great game against Simeon in the semifinals," Oliver said.

"In order to get to the tournment final, playing a conference is real hard," Simeon senior guard Kejuan Clements said.

Nixon and Hamilton augmented the game-high Gordon performance with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Simeon was paced by Antonio Reeves' 15 points. Sincere Callwood added 10 points for the Wolverines.

Bloom Twp. 74, Bloomington 69

Keshawn Williams and Co. could not have envisioned a better start in a PHT semifinal.

Bloom was not only undefeated but the No. 1 seed of the PHT in a Saturday afternoon date with Bloomington.

Bloom was playing in a PHT Final Four game for the first time since its glory days of the 1970s.

Bloomington had not played in a PHT semifinal since winning the tournament in 2004.

But Bloom erupted for 48 first-half points in claiming a 74-69 victory over the Purple Raiders.

"We just looked for the open man (in the first half)," said Williams, who led three other teammates in double figures with a team-high 21 points.

Dante Maddox Jr., converted two free throws as the Blazing Trojans scored 23 of the first 31 points against Bloomington (12-3).

"This was the first time all year that we got off to a start that wasn't slow," Bloom coach Dante Maddox Sr. said. "We played with energy and played hard."

Williams scored the final bucket of the Bloom express in the first half as the top seed led 48-30 at halftime.

"We spotted them too many points early," Bloomington coach Micheal Mosley said. "Guys were making excuses and saying, 'Oh, that's not my man.' That is just not acceptable."

Bloom would cool considerably in the third quarter as the Purple Raiders held the squad to a mere three points.

But Bloomington would never come closer than four points in the second half.

"We were stagnant on offense," Bloomington star center Chris Payton said. "We didn't do what we wanted to do."

Donovan Newby and Martice Mitchell had 15 points each for the Blazing Trojans; Maddox Jr. added 11.

Payton, bound for Southern Illinois, led both teams with 22 points. Caleb Donaldson, the Purple Raiders' star in a quarterfinal overtime win over Benet, finished with 20 points.