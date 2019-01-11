Area girls basketball action

CULLOM — It was a battle of Chargers and the hometown Tri-Point girls' varsity basketball squad topped Crete's Illinois Lutheran squad 55-23 in a conference game Thursday.

Tri-Point came out of the gate firing, leading 16-2 after the first quarter and 35-9 at the half. The local Chargers outscored their opponent 14-9 in the third quarter before easing off the gas and adding 6 points, to Lutheran's 5, in the fourth.

Tri-Point had seven players scoring and were led by Abby Kerrins' 21 points. Melina Schuette had 8 points, Ellenie Dyrby added 7 and Sierra Hummel 6.

Tri-Point's coach said his team didn't shoot as well as they were capable of, but that his players picked up their game in other areas, such as defense.

The win improved Tri-Point's overall record to 9-11 and their River Valley Conference record to 6-2.



Fieldcrest 53, El Paso-Gridley 44

MINONK — The Fieldcrest Knights took on a tough conference opponent in El Paso-Gridley and utilizing hot-scoring hands and a steady-at-the-line hand were able to secure a 53-44 win Thursday.

The Knights were led by Hannah Baker's 24 points as she went 14 of 19 at the free-throw line and Madi Hock's 10 points, including one trey. Addie Goodrich scored 9 points for Fieldcrest.

Fieldcrest surged to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and were up 28-15 at the half. El Paso-Gridley came out ready to play after the break and were outscored by just one point 15-14 in the third quarter for 43-29 score. EPG outscored the Knights in the fourth quarter 15-10, but it wasn't enough to overcome the earlier deficit.

The Titans were led in scoring by Jordan Cannon and Ashlyn Stone, who each put in 11 points. Addison Benedict added 8, while Sierra Carr and Rebecca Orns each had 5.

The Knights improved to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

EPG's record fell to 8-10 overall and 3-6 in conference.



Flanagan-Cornell 43, Fisher 32

FISHER — Flanagan-Cornell's girls' basketball team traveled to Fisher and secured a road win against the Bunnies 43-32 Thursday.

The Falcons took an 8-2 lead after one quarter and a 22-9 lead into the half. But the Bunnies bounced back, outscoring the Falcons 17-9 to cut into the lead and trail the third quarter by 31-26. But in the fourth, the Falcons stopped the rally, outscoring Fisher 12-6.

Jaydn Mitchell scored 14 for the Falcons, closely followed by Regan Reed's 13 points. Heather Battice added 6 points.

The Bunnies were led by Sidney Hood's 14 points, while Kylee Bishop added 7.



Dwight 56, Lexington 44

DWIGHT — The Dwight Trojans girls' basketball team defeated Lexington in a hard fought nonconference game at Dwight 56-44.

The Trojans had to rally after falling behind 19-13 after the first quarter and did just that in the second to take a 32-29 lead into halftime. Dwight outscored the Minutemen 17-8 in the third quarter, which sealed the win as both teams put in 7 points in the final quarter.

Mel Stewart led the way for Dwight with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Kayla Kodat added 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Rylee Farris chipped in 10 points. With the win Dwight moves their record to 9-10.

Lexington was led by Jayden Standish and Emma Boyd, who put in 14 and 13 points, respectively, and each made one shot beyond the arc. Elena Steffa added 9 points.