The Rolling Stones have long insisted on periodic ‘best of' collections designed to acquire newer fans from a growing fan base. Their goal is to maintain brand recognition long after the band has retired. With a new (and likely final) Stones original material album being worked on, the legendary band continues to tour keeping themselves into the stadium sell-outs. Which brings us to their next release, a collection of post-Abkco hits, 36 in all.

On April 19, Polydor Records will issue Honk. Honk is a collection of familiar hits from 1971 through the release of their blues covers album, Blue & Lonesome. Honk will be released on 2CD, a 3CD Deluxe Edition, DD, and a 3LP Deluxe Edition set. For the Deluxe edition, a collection of current live performance tracks will be offered. Of the ten live tracks, four will feature guest vocalists (Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch, Brad Paisley, and Dave Grohl). The 2CD edition of Honk will NOT contain the extra disc of live tracks. So, if Stones favorites are all you want, the 2CD set is the way to go.

The Rolling Stones‘ last ‘best of' package was Grrr, released in 2012. Their 60th Anniversary will be here in 2022.