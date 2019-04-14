Within the history of Rock and Roll, looking back on the early years, it's easy to see the many who have wildly succeeded in their craft. It's also easy to see those who were important and yet failed to capture the collective ears of millions. It wasn't that some of those in that category weren't […]

Within the history of Rock and Roll, looking back on the early years, it's easy to see the many who have wildly succeeded in their craft. It's also easy to see those who were important and yet failed to capture the collective ears of millions. It wasn't that some of those in that category weren't talented. It was, pure and simple, an unfortunate occurrence. One of these is Savoy Brown.

Savoy Brown was founded and is still led by Kim Simmonds, who has a tireless dedication to the blues/rock style that fueled the mania of hundreds of successful bands of the '60s and '70s. To date, Savoy Brown has created at least 30 studio albums with a wide array of bandmates, three of which went on to greater fame as Foghat. Some of those albums were high charting efforts like Looking In (1970), which also was largely populated with the future members of Foghat. The last album released by Kim Simmonds and his Savoy Brown brand was the excellent Witchy Feelin', issued in 2017.

On June 7, Savoy Brown will release their highly anticipated newest album, City Night. The new album will contain what is being called “high energy blues rock” in a collection of twelve new songs. City Night will be released on CD, DD, and vinyl LP.