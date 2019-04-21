For decades, a German band led by Edgar Froese ruled the ambient airwaves with a series of classic early albums. This band still contains a sense of awe among fans, so much so that the band's periods are named for the labels they were signed to. With this band still in operation, although the founder/leader […]
For decades, a German band led by Edgar Froese ruled the ambient airwaves with a series of classic early albums. This band still contains a sense of awe among fans, so much so that the band's periods are named for the labels they were signed to. With this band still in operation, although the founder/leader has been dead since 2015, this iteration was under the tutelage of Froese well before he had passed. Each of the early eras have been as celebrated as the others were. The band is Tangerine Dream. And in June, their Virgin (Records) years will be highly celebrated with an immense 16CD/2BD Boxed set, filled with remasters, remixes, HD Stereo Audio, 5.1 Surround mixes, outtakes, a previously unreleased album, live shows, and a full 66-page book.
On June 14, Virgin Records will go to great length to recognize what is perhaps the greatest, most influential period of Tangerine Dream. TD signed with Virgin four albums after their recognized “Pink Years” that generated four classic ambient electronic albums (Electronic Meditation – 1970, Alpha Centauri – 1971, Zeit – 1972, Atem – 1973). In 1974, Tangerine Dream began what became known as “The Virgin Years” with the much-loved Phaedra set. Issued in 1974, (Phaedra is amply represented in this new box with unreleased recordings, 5.1 Surround, and a healthy recovered collection of outtakes from the Phaedra sessions.
The boxed set will be called In Search Of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973-1979. It will provide all seven previously released Virgin label releases (Phaedra – 1974, Rubycon – 1975, the live album of Ricochet – 1975, Stratosfear – 1976, another live album, Encore – 1977, Cyclone – 1978, Force Majeure – 1979), all newly remastered. In addition, a selection of three live shows will be provided, the previously unreleased finished album, Oedipus Tyrannus, a selection of uncovered bonus tracks for each released album, and two full blu-ray discs with HD Stereo and 5.1 Surround remixes for Phaedra, Oedipus Tyrannus, and Ricochet. (Some tracks have been “upgraded” via software as some multi-tracks were missing.)
This set is being produced in limited numbers. Given the rabid inquiries from anxious fans on this release, my guess is that this set will not last long. For fans of certain albums, all seven original releases will be made available individually (with associated bonus tracks).
In Search Of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973-1979 " Tangerine Dream
CD1 (Phaedra " 1974)
01 Phaedra
02 Mysterious Semblance at the Strand of Nightmares
03 Moments of a Visionary
04 Sequent C
Bonus Tracks
05 Phaedra (Steven Wilson 2018 stereo remix)
06 Sequent C (Steven Wilson 2018 stereo remix).
CD2: (Phaedra Outtakes, Volume 1, Previously Unreleased November 1973)
01 2nd Day (20.30)
02 Flute Organ Piece (10.58)
03 Phaedra Out-Take version 2A (20.36)
CD3: (Phaedra Outtakes, Volume 2, Previously Unreleased November 1973)
01 Phaedra Outtake 1
02 Phaedra Outtake 2B
03 2nd Side piece 1
04 2nd Side piece 2
05 Organ piece
CD4: (Live at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London " June 16, 1974 " Previously Unreleased)
01 The Victoria Palace Concert Part One
CD5: (Live at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London " June, 16th 1974 " Previously Unreleased)
01 The Victoria Palace Concert Part Two
02 The Victoria Palace Concert " Encore
CD6: Oedipus Tyrannus (1974) [Previously Unreleased " Steven Wilson Remix]
01 Overture
02 Act 1
03 Act 2: Battle
04 Act 2: Baroque
05 Act 2: Zeus
06 Act 3
CD7: (Live at the Rainbow, London " 27th October 27th, 1974 " Previously Unreleased)
01 Introduction by John Peel
02 The Rainbow Concert Part One
03 The Rainbow Concert Part Two
CD8: (Live at the Rainbow, London " 27th October, 27th 1974 -Previously Unreleased)
01 The Rainbow Concert Part Three
02 The Rainbow Concert Encore
CD9: (Rubycon " 1975) Mixed by Steven Wilson
01 Rubycon Part One
02 Rubycon Part Two
Bonus Track
03 Rubycon (extended introduction)
CD10: (The Royal Albert Hall, London, April. 2nd, 1975)
01 The Royal Albert Hall Concert " Part One
CD11: (The Royal Albert Hall, London, April. 2nd, 1975)
New Stereo mastertape version with full John Peel intro, mixed by Phil Newell
01 The Royal Albert Hall Concert " Part Two
02 The Royal Albert Hall Concert " Encore
CD12: (Ricochet " 1975)
01 Ricochet Part One
02 Ricochet Part Two
Bonus Tracks
03 Ricochet Part One (Steven Wilson 2018 stereo remix)
04 Ricochet Part Two (Steven Wilson 2018 stereo remix)
CD13: (Stratosfear " 1976)
01 Stratosfear
02 The Big Sleep in Search of Hades
03 3am at the Border of the Marsh from Okefenokee
04 Invisible Limits
Bonus Tracks
05 Coventry Cathedral (Original Film Soundrack)
06 Stratosfear (single edit)
07 The Big Sleep in Search of Hades (single edit)
CD14: (Encore " 1977)
01 Cherokee Lane
02 Monolight
03 Cold Water Canyon
04 Desert Dream
Bonus Tracks
05 Encore
06 Hobo March
CD15: (Cyclone " 1978)
01 Bent Cold Sidewalk
02 Rising Runner Missed by Endless Sender
03 Madrigal Meridian
Bonus Tracks
04 Haunted Heights (Peter Baumann)
05 Barryl Blue (Edgar Froese)
CD16: (Force Majeure " 1979)
01 Force Majeure
02 Cloudburst Flight
03 Thru Metamorphic Rocks
Bonus Track
04 Chimes and Chains (Christoph Franke)
BD1: (Blu-ray: 5.1 Surround Sound & 96 kHz / 24-bit Stereo " Steven Wilson Mixes)
[Note: Penteo Up Mixes are software audio upgrades turning Stereo into 5.1 Surround. This was necessary because Wilson did not have the multi-tracks for the two tracks affected. The other two tracks are pure Wilson-effected audio upgrades!)
01 Phaedra [Phaedra]
02 Mysterious Semblance at the Strand of Nightmares [Phaedra] Penteo up-mixes for 5.1 Surround (Software
03 Moments of a Visionary [Phaedra] Penteo up-mixes for 5.1 Surround
04 Sequent C [Phaedra]
05 Overture (10.58) [Oedipus Tyrannus]
06 Act 1 (16.42) [Oedipus Tyrannus]
07 Act 2: Battle (10.05) [Oedipus Tyrannus]
08 Act 2: Baroque (8.53) [Oedipus Tyrannus]
09 Act 2: Zeus (5.39) [Oedipus Tyrannus]
10 Act 3 (22.08) [Oedipus Tyrannus]
BD2: (Blu-ray: 5.1 Surround Sound & 96 kHz / 24-bit Stereo " Steven Wilson Mixes
Audio
01 Ricochet Part One [Ricochet]
02 Ricochet Part Two [Ricochet]
Video
03 Tangerine Dream at Coventry Cathedral [BBC TV " October 3rd, 1976]
04 Signale aus der SchwÃ¤bischen Strasse " Tangerine Dream documentary/performance (NDR / SFB TV Germany " May 23rd, 1976)