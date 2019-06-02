The band known as America left behind a solid string of popular Top 40 hits beginning with the unexpected charting of “A Horse With No Name” (it wasn't even included on their debut album on which it was eventually placed). That song was then followed by another strong performer, “I Need You”. The rest is […]

The band known as America left behind a solid string of popular Top 40 hits beginning with the unexpected charting of “A Horse With No Name” (it wasn't even included on their debut album on which it was eventually placed). That song was then followed by another strong performer, “I Need You”. The rest is history. America, who recorded for two labels during their time of hit songs, released over fifteen studio albums from which 15 songs hit under or near the coveted Top 40 locations on the charts. Now, some fifty years later (!), America will celebrate their milestone anniversary with a 3CD, fifty-track set. Inside, the well-known hits are joined by demos, live tracks, alternate takes and mixes, and single edit.

On July 12, Rhino Records will release America: 50th Anniversary – The Collection. In addition to the full 3CD package, a truncated hits-only single CD set will be issued containing 16 hits and named Golden Hits. For the 3CD Collection, highlights include a previously unreleased demo of “Sister Golden Hair”, and an early studio recording of “Ventura Highway”

The Collection (50th Anniversary) – America

CD1:

01 A Horse with No Name

02 I Need You

03 Sandman

04 Here

05 Rainy Day

06 Three Roses

07 Riverside (Live on Old Grey Whistle Test)

08 Children (Live on Old Grey Whistle Test)

09 Everyone I Meet Is from California (Single Version)

10 Ventura Highway

11 To Each His Own Head and Heart

12 Don't Cross the River

13 Only in Your Heart

14 Cornwall Blank

15 Till the Sun Comes up Again



CD2:

01 Hat Trick

02 Muskrat Love

03 Green Monkey

04 Submarine Ladies

05 Molten Love

06 It's Life

07 Rainbow Song

08 She's Gonna Let You Down

09 Tin Man

10 Another Try

11 Lonely People

12 Hollywood

13 Baby It's up to You

14 Old Man Took

15 Mad Dog (Demo)



CD3:

01 Midnight

02 Sister Golden Hair

03 Daisy Jane

04 Woman Tonight

05 Old Virginia

06 Company

07 Today's the Day

08 Amber Cascades

09 Watership Down (Alternate Mix)

10 Letter

11 God of the Sun

12 Political Poachers

13 Sarah

14 Are You There

15 You Can Do Magic

16 Sergeant Darkness (Demo)

17 Ventura Highway (Early Take 4)

18 Sister Golden Hair (Demo)

19 A Horse with No Name (Live)

Golden Hits (50th Anniversary) – America

01 A Horse with No Name

02 I Need You

03 Sandman

04 Don't Cross the River

05 Ventura Highway

06 Only in Your Heart

07 Muskrat Love

08 Tin Man

09 Lonely People

10 Daisy Jane

11 Woman Tonight

12 Sister Golden Hair

13 Today's the Day

14 Amber Cascades

15 God of the Sun

16 You Can Do Magic