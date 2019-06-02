mattrowe

Sunday

Jun 2, 2019 at 3:57 PM


The band known as America left behind a solid string of popular Top 40 hits beginning with the unexpected charting of “A Horse With No Name” (it wasn't even included on their debut album on which it was eventually placed). That song was then followed by another strong performer, “I Need You”. The rest is […]

The band known as America left behind a solid string of popular Top 40 hits beginning with the unexpected charting of “A Horse With No Name” (it wasn't even included on their debut album on which it was eventually placed). That song was then followed by another strong performer, “I Need You”. The rest is history. America, who recorded for two labels during their time of hit songs, released over fifteen studio albums from which 15 songs hit under or near the coveted Top 40 locations on the charts. Now, some fifty years later (!), America will celebrate their milestone anniversary with a 3CD, fifty-track set. Inside, the well-known hits are joined by demos, live tracks, alternate takes and mixes, and single edit.  

On July 12, Rhino Records will release America: 50th Anniversary – The Collection. In addition to the full 3CD package, a truncated hits-only single CD set will be issued containing 16 hits and named Golden Hits. For the 3CD Collection, highlights include a previously unreleased demo of “Sister Golden Hair”, and an early studio recording of “Ventura Highway”

The Collection (50th Anniversary) – America

CD1:
01 A Horse with No Name  
02 I Need You  
03 Sandman  
04 Here  
05 Rainy Day  
06 Three Roses  
07 Riverside (Live on Old Grey Whistle Test)  
08 Children (Live on Old Grey Whistle Test)
09 Everyone I Meet Is from California (Single Version)
10 Ventura Highway
11 To Each His Own Head and Heart
12 Don't Cross the River
13 Only in Your Heart
14 Cornwall Blank
15 Till the Sun Comes up Again

CD2:
01 Hat Trick  
02 Muskrat Love  
03 Green Monkey  
04 Submarine Ladies  
05 Molten Love  
06 It's Life  
07 Rainbow Song  
08 She's Gonna Let You Down
09 Tin Man
10 Another Try
11 Lonely People
12 Hollywood
13 Baby It's up to You
14 Old Man Took
15 Mad Dog (Demo)

CD3:
01 Midnight  
02 Sister Golden Hair  
03 Daisy Jane  
04 Woman Tonight  
05 Old Virginia  
06 Company  
07 Today's the Day  
08 Amber Cascades  
09 Watership Down (Alternate Mix)
10 Letter
11 God of the Sun
12 Political Poachers
13 Sarah
14 Are You There
15 You Can Do Magic
16 Sergeant Darkness (Demo)
17 Ventura Highway (Early Take 4)
18 Sister Golden Hair (Demo)
19 A Horse with No Name (Live)

Golden Hits (50th Anniversary) – America

01 A Horse with No Name  
02 I Need You  
03 Sandman  
04 Don't Cross the River  
05 Ventura Highway  
06 Only in Your Heart  
07 Muskrat Love  
08 Tin Man
09 Lonely People
10 Daisy Jane
11 Woman Tonight
12 Sister Golden Hair
13 Today's the Day
14 Amber Cascades
15 God of the Sun
16 You Can Do Magic