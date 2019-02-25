Entry Price: $67,795

Price as Tested: $80,775



This week, we’re driving Cadillac’s performance-bred compact supercar, the 2019 ATS-V coupe motivated by a powerful 464-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine. The ATS-V is the little brother of midsize CTS-V, which receives motivation from a supercharged V8 engine.



Since it’s been a while since we last drove a Cadillac, here’s a bit of the history. The Cadillac brand dates back to 1902 when Cadillac released its first two automobile models. Following initial success, the Cadillac brand was quickly acquired by GM in 1906 and since then the luxury vehicles have evolved from opulence only into an innovator of high-performance, ground-breaking design and pioneering technological advances.



From incorporating ultra high-tech computer technology with high horsepower engine designs that give good fuel mileage, Cadillac is currently building some of the fastest production cars in the world. This results in Cadillac being a worldwide contender for the luxury performance dollar competing with the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Infiniti, Lexus, Acura and others.



Our tester ATS-V coupe (sedan no longer available) delivers a compact car experience with the added performance aspect that Cadillac develops at the major sports car racing endurance events. Most recent is a 2019 Daytona Rolex 24-hour one-two victory in the top prototype class where upper-crust factory teams compete.



Cadillac uses what it learns on the nation’s speed courses by incorporating this knowledge into its platform where the ATS-V models are built in Lansing, Michigan. The result is an ATS-V that is built for the knowledgeable high performance driver and clearly not for an inexperienced driver. With power and torque numbers in the stratosphere, an unsuspecting driver can get in over their heads just as fast as the “V” models accelerate. Specifically, when the ATS-V’s 464-horses and 445-lb. ft. of torque is unleashed, everything happens quickly and 100 mph arrives in seconds. As for fuel mileage, 17 city and 25 are listed on the window sticker which is very good for a high performance car of this caliber.



From the impressive and sculptured exterior to the inviting interior, there’s really nothing compact about Cadillac ATS-V other than its EPA classification (and perhaps the lack of a large trunk). ATS-V rides on a near 110-inch wheelbase while the twin-turbo V6 mates with our tester’s optional 8-speed automatic. The automatic adds another $2,000 to the base price as a 6-speed manual is standard fare. However, even Cadillac admits the automatic accelerates quicker and even gives better fuel mileage compared to the manual’s EPA ratings of 16 city and 23 highway.



Because of the tough northeast winter weather, our tester arrived with Bridgestone 18-inch snow tires that carried a higher-speed “V” rating so everything was fine once our roads cleared. A note here to those who believe these snow tires will work on this rear drive only Cadillac … they won’t. They might help a little, but my advice is keep your ATS-V in the garage when the snow and ice come your way as an AWD version is not available.



When the weather cleared from a snowstorm, we were able to test the ATS-V at a closed circuit facility and I can attest that at high speed this Cadillac handles like the thoroughbred it is. As for the normal country roads, a fully independent Magnetic Ride and Competition Spec suspension hooks to a driver selectable tour, sport, track and snow/ice mode setting, all of which deliver a stiffer ride overall. Still, owners can expect a good dose of Cadillac cruising comfort as our ATS-V was very content while highway cruising. A $2,300 Recaro Performance seat package adds to the driving experience, firmly holding the driver and passenger in their seats especially under higher-speed cornering.



So, it’s on the open road where this Cadillac is most content and responds accordingly. Thanks to its rear drive and corresponding excellent front to rear weight ratio, lower center of gravity and the powerful twin-turbo double overhead cam V6, our ATS-V is one of the most impressive compacts we’ve driven to date. It’s nimble, hugs the curves, is easy to park and accelerates like a race car when prodded as in zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds.



Notable features, of which there are too many to mention, include the Cadillac User Experience that controls settings and navigation on an eight-inch display; push button start; race-bred Brembo disc brakes; Bose premium stereo; all modern safety features; excellent underpinnings; outstanding looks; and (not to be forgotten) Apple/Android connectivity.



An $1,800 Safety Package (recommended) adds all the latest modern day upgrades like lane assist, forward collision alert, rear cross traffic, lane change alert, following distance indicator and much more. It’s worth every penny and your Cadillac dealer will explain all when you visit.



Important numbers include a wheelbase of 109.3 inches; 3,803 lb. curb weight, 10.4 cu. ft. of cargo space and a 16-gallon fuel tank.



Notable is a six year, 70,000 mile drivetrain warranty and after adding a total of $11,985 in major and ancillary options with the $995 delivery, the final retail came in at $80,775.



To summarize, Cadillac is pulling back production on some of the cars it currently produces, and the ATS-V and CTS-V are two of them. However, don’t fret as dealers are taking orders on the new CT6-V with its all-new Blackwing Twin-Turbo 4.6-liter V8 producing over 627 lb. ft. of torque from its 550-horsepower design.



If you desire a supercharged CTS or a twin turbo ATS followed by that legendary “V” badge, now is the time to buy as they’ll be gone after 2019 production.



Regardless of choice, the V’s are all outstanding Cadillac performance cars for the astute performance connoisseur.



Likes: Exhilarating performance, twin turbo, V-legend, build quality.

Dislikes: Rear seat leg room, cargo space, infotainment learning curve.

Greg Zyla writes weekly for More Content Now and GateHouse Media. Contact him at greg@gregzyla.com or at 303 Roosevelt St., Sayre, PA 18840.