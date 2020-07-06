Entry price: $26,245

Price as tested: $31,665



This week, we’re driving the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn, powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. However, before we delve into the performance GLI Jetta model remember that the lower cost Jetta models (that deliver 40 MPG highway) are always available at mostly attractive entry prices.



These lower priced Jettas offer outstanding values with numerous choices well below our upper price tester GLI. The entry level Jetta S with a six-speed manual starts at just $18,745. And, when equipped with a recommended $450 optional safety driver assistance package, which adds VW’s Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor and heated side mirrors, you can park one in your driveway for a retail of $20,115 including $920 delivery. If you want the eight-speed automatic transmission, add another $800. (The above mentioned safety items are standard on the GLI trims).



Jetta then moves up to the SE at $22,645, R-Line at $22,695, SEL at $25,495 and SEL Premium at $27,945. These Jettas receive motivation from a 1.4-liter turbo four that develops 147 horsepower with 184 lb. ft. of torque.



Now, onward ahead to the GLI Autobahn that to me is one of the best performance car values available today.



Most important is that the two available 2020 Jetta GLIs (S and Autobahn) are similar in horsepower and drivetrain components. Both feature the powerful GLI turbocharged four-cylinder delivering 228 horsepower and 258 lb. ft. of torque. Two transmissions are available, the standard six-speed manual or for $800 more, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Our GLI arrived with the automatic, and it performed flawlessly with downshift rev-matching and nice, firm shifts under acceleration.



Also notable is the GLI performance-bred suspension features. Both S and Autobahn feature fully independent sport-tuned four-wheel setups with struts up front and a multilink rear similar to its sibling performance Golf GTI. Although still classified as a Jetta, the two GLI trims are now stand-alone performance sedans that won’t show up when studying the “normal” Jettas online. You’ll have to click on the Jetta GLI “Performance Sedan” button to find VW’s two available offerings. The S starts at $26,245 while the Autobahn starts at $29,945. Our GLI came in at a final $31,665 with the $800 automatic and $920 delivery included.



The big difference between the two GLI trims is the Autobahn’s Dynamic Chassis Control, also known as Adaptive Chassis Control. This high-tech addition features five modes of adaptive chassis settings (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Custom) that are selectable and easily tweaked by the driver ala steering stiffness, differential, throttle, engine sound and climate control settings to suit all driver likings. From the Comfort setting for freeways to dialing in the Sport mode for stiffer, better handling results, GLI Autobahn delivers. (Your Volkswagen dealer will explain fully when you visit).



And how fast are these GLI Jettas? Expect zero to 60 in about 5.8 seconds, 14.4 second quarter miles and a governed top speed of 155 mph. Yes, they truly are Volkswagen’s performance front-drive sedans. (AWD is not available on performance Jetta GLI).



However, even the “normal” Jettas are quite nice cars and very popular amongst compact car consumers. Jetta is now in its seventh generation as of last year, featuring a longer wheelbase than the sixth generation model. This new design is really a ground up rebuild as our GLI looked great wherever we took it. You can tell by the slippery and finessed lines and sporty touches that the Jetta GLI is special, although so are the lower cost Jettas as they look grand, too.



Our GLI Autobahn came with 18-inch Hankook summer tires on special alloy wheels, GLI badges, black roof and side mirrors, and special GLI imprint floor mats. Limited slip differentials are also standard fare.



Fuel mileage city/highway is very good across the board if not outstanding. The 1.4 turbo in the non GLI delivers 30 city/40 highway while our GLI 228-horse 2.0 still delivers well at 25/32, respectively. The choice is yours as these Jettas are all noteworthy and carry Volkswagen’s six-year, 72,000-mile overall bumper-to-bumper warranty that is of the best warranties in the business.



As for handling, 18-inch Hankook summer tread tires improve GLI cornering and stopping abilities. All GLI models are 0.6-inch lower than the standard Jetta trims and are similar in performance capabilities with the Golf GTI hatchback.



In addition to the standard safety equipment including Intelligent Crash Response, every Jetta GLI Autobahn features all expected airbags, excellent performance four-wheel ABS disc brakes with red calipers, traction controls, keyless push button start/entry and much more.



Inside, Jetta GLI is well appointed and roomy. The Autobahn edition features heated and ventilated leather seating, 60/40 split rear seat, two USB ports, all the powers: power sunroof, and more. Standard on the GLI Autobahn is a 400-watt Beats stereo Composition Media 6.5-inch display with AM/FM/HD, SiriusXM, Bluetooth and Apple/Android compatibility. The interior features many sporty additions, like aluminum pedals and special dashboard performance oriented gauges. However, there’s lots of “cabin plastic” that could be addressed in the future. Even carbon fiber faux tape could have dressed up this top model at little expense.



Cargo room is excellent, especially for a compact car. The trunk is long and deep enough so you won’t have any problems adding larger items like suitcases or huge food orders into your Jetta sedan.



Important numbers include a wheelbase of 105.6 inches, 13.2-gallon fuel tank, 3,225-lb. curb weight, 5.0-inch ground clearance, 14.1 to 37.2 cu. ft. of cargo space and a 36.7 ft. turning circle.



Volkswagen’s Jetta line is a prime example of its designers delivering a car in a wide range of trims and pricing, from a more timid family sedan to an out-and-out performance car.



Drive a 2020 Jetta GLI, either flavor, and you’ll know by the seat of your pants they’re the best of the bunch for dollars spent.



Likes: Big power, large trunk, turbo engine, roomy.

Dislikes: $3,600 more for the Autobahn is high, lots of plastic in cabin.

Greg Zyla writes weekly for More Content Now and Gannett Co. Inc. Contact him at greg@gregzyla.com or at 303 Roosevelt St., Sayre, PA 18840.