LOS ANGELES - The next chapter of “American Crime Story” is going all the way to the White House.



The Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series will chronicle the cheating scandal and impeachment proceedings of the Bill Clinton presidency in “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” set to premiere Sept. 27, 2020. FX president John Landgraf announced the news Aug. 6 at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.



However, the season won’t be told from the perspective of the man at the center of the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century. That spotlight will, instead, be put on Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp.



Sarah Paulson, who won an Emmy for playing Marcia Clark in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” has been cast as Tripp, the woman who secretly recorded her conversations with White House intern Lewinsky about her affair with the president. Lewinsky, who is a producer on the installment, will be played by “Booksmart’s” Beanie Feldstein.



Tripp handed over those conversations to federal agents, launching the investigation into President Bill Clinton.



“Masters of Sex’s” Analeigh Ashford will also star as Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment when he was the governor of Arkansas.



“FX’s ‘American Crime Story’ franchise has become a cultural touchstone, providing greater context for stories that deserve greater understanding like the O.J. Simpson trial and saga, and Andrew Cunanan’s tragic crime spree which concluded with the assassination of Gianni Versace,” Landgraf said in a statement. “This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining. ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency.′



The season will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.” Toobin’s book on the O.J. Simpson trial was the basis for the first season of “American Crime Story.”



Production on “Impeachment” is slated to start in February.



The third installment will be written by Sarah Burgess, who will also be an executive producer alongside Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander. Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson.



An “ACS” installment focusing on the Clinton presidency was first hinted at in 2017, but Murphy previously announced in April 2018 that the plan was not moving forward. The series was also set to tackle the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and even cast several roles before the storyline was ultimately passed over.



The show’s second season, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” completed its run in March 2018.

Hunter Ingram can be reached at Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com. Hunter is a member of the Television Critics Association.