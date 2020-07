What is becoming an annual event, Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac held its July 3rd parade for the second consecutive year. Led of by Pontiac Police, the parade included residents dressed up for the occasion with their wheelchairs acting as floats. Duffy Ambulance was represented, as was the Pontiac Fire Department with truck in the middle of the parade and with Fire Chief Jacob Campbell acting as the anchor. [Photos by Erich Murphy/Daily Leader]