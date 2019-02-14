For Canton High wrestlers Jacob Waskow and Dylan Grigsby, it is about mind over matter.

For Canton High wrestlers Jacob Waskow and Dylan Grigsby, it is about mind over matter.



The junior duo will represent CHS in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals that begin today at State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus.



“I’m looking forward for these two being able to go wrestle in Champaign and try to take home a state medal,” said Canton coach Zach Crawford.



“Both of the don’t shy away from training and competition,” he added. “They wrestle 9-10 months out of the year and train.”



“I really didn’t want to go down by myself,” admitted Waskow. “I had qualified before Dylan, and I was thinking in the back of my mind that I didn’t want to go by myself.”



Waskow (27-11) will wrestle Westville junior Dawson Pruitt (36-1) in the opening round.



“It’s a pretty good opportunity. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Waskow. “It should be a really good experience.



“The season was a grind,” he added. “We wrestle a really tough schedule. You’re always wrestling ranked kids back-to-back. We wrestle in a pretty stacked regional. To make it out of regional is pretty good. And our sectional had four state-ranked kids, to make it out was pretty good.”



Waskow placed second in regional competition at Washington and followed that up with a second place in the sectional at Geneseo.



Meanwhile, wrestling in the 132-pound class, Grigsby (36-7) will face Marion freshman Nate Dampier (43-4) in the opening round.



Grigsby was undefeated early in the season until he was beaten by Washington’s Zeke Hulet by decision back on December 6.



“Ever since then I’ve been trying to push myself (in matches),” he said.



“I didn’t start pushing myself too hard at practice until regionals. I had to look at myself in the mirror and ask myself where I wanted to be,” Grigsby added.



The junior went on to place third at the regional advancing to the sectional.



“The week of sectionals, I had to get my mind right and get prepared,” said Grigsby. “I knew I was going to have some tough matches. I just had to overcome adversity, whatever the case.”



He responded by placing third in qualifying for the state finals.



Crawford noted that all over the losses for Waskow and Grigsby have been to state-ranked opponents from Illinois and Iowa.



“Facing that tough schedule gets us ready for the state series,” he said.



Looking ahead to this weekend, Crawford noted the wrestlers’ mindset will be key in their efforts.



“Just having that confidence in your preparation, confidence in your training and confidence in the technique that you know (is key),” said Crawford. “And if adversity hits you, you have to be able to bounce back. You have to be able overcome that adversity.



“That’s what’s carried them to this point,” he added. “It will continue to carry them through the grind of three days of the state tournament.”



“I just need to keep right and not let big matches get to my head, stay under control,” said Grigsby.



“I just want to blank everything out, just wrestle,” added Waskow.



Also wrestling in the Class 1A State Finals is Farmington junior Broc Shymansky (30-5) in the 220-pound division. He will face Althoff junior Nolan Schmidt (27-7) in the opening round.



Sixteen wrestlers in each weight class will grapple for top honors. The finals will run through Saturday.