Everybody knows the special brand of panic mode that sets in when car keys go missing. There are frazzled looks through disheveled drawers. There is dismay at being unable to reach a destination on time. It’s a nightmare.



Lewistown had that look throughout the first half of Thursday’s Class 1A Sectional Final against Illini Bluffs.



Three starters missed extensive time with two fouls. Lewistown was just 4-of-18 on three-pointers. The margin was 29-21 in favor of IB.



When Lewistown finally found the keys, it was foot down on the accelerator.



Seven forced turnovers, 6-of-9 shooting on three-pointers and a 23-4 third quarter run pushed them back in front 44-37 heading to the fourth.



Some tense moments in the last minute followed but the result was a 48-45 win. The victory sends Lewistown (30-1) to a Class 1A Supersectional for the second consecutive season.



“I thought we came out and played a phenomenal third quarter and really took control of the game,” Lewistown head coach Greg Bennett said. “It’s easier on your heart to just go and blow people out. But I think it makes your team tougher, both mentally and physically, to have to go through the battles. We definitely went through the battles this week and hopefully it plays dividends on Monday (in the Supersectional).”



Lewistown’s Sydney Shaeffer (no points in the first half) was among the trio of players forced to the bench with early foul trouble and she exploded for 12 points in the pivotal third quarter.



“When (Shaeffer) decides she’s going to go there is really nobody better,” Bennett said. “Sometimes she doesn’t get the accolades she should because she’s such a team player. She could score 20 a game if she wasn’t a team player. Tonight she had more energy left than anybody on the floor.”



IB did its best to limit Lewistown’s pressure defense as the Tigers kept the turnover margin to just -1 through two quarters. It was harder to hold back the tide in the second half and the margin expanded to -9.



“They’re just a relentless team that is going to keep coming at you,” IB head coach Jim Robertson said. “It takes a moment to regain composure and that moment, with a team like that, they can outscore you 23-8. I’m proud of our kids for continuing to fight until the end. We had our opportunities at the end to tie it up.”



IB’s best chance to tie the game came inside the last 30 seconds when a Peyton Pollman mid-range jumper rimmed out. Lewistown got the rebound and was able trim the clock down to seven seconds despite three missed free throws thanks to a jump ball and a loose ball rebound. Lewistown fouled IB on the floor in transition with 2.4 seconds left and a deep IB three at the buzzer sailed off target.



IB’s Hanna Hicks had a game-high 18 points while Lewistown’s Anna Heffren finished with 14. Lewistown will play Concord Triopia in Monday’s Class 1A Supersectional at Mount Sterling. Lewistown beat Triopia 87-33 at the Lady Tiger Classic in December.



Triopia (25-6) beat Carrollton 47-39 in the title contest of the Jacksonville Routt Sectional.



“It’s deja vu all over again,” Bennett said. “We had to play South Fulton for the third time to win a regional. We had to play Brimfield again in first sectional game. We had to play Illini Bluffs again to win the sectional. Now we have to play Concord Triopia again. Hopefully we get a win and finally get to play somebody we haven’t.”



Tip-off at Brown County High School on Monday is set for 7 p.m.